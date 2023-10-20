It follows a whole new group of supes (although we've had some very interesting cameos here and there) as they get to grips with their powers.

Now, it's been confirmed we'll see a whole lot more of Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and co.

Will there be a Gen V season 2?

Yes! Gen V has officially been renewed for season 2. Its renewal came before the end of season 1, with the cast sharing the good news on social media.

In a video posted to Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, the cast were seen screaming with the caption reading: "Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for season 2."

Season 2's release date is not confirmed just yet, but we can speculate about when it could be coming our way.

Filming for season 1 began in May 2022, with the series beginning in September 2023. If we carry that timeline forward and assume that season 2 could start filming in 2024, we could be seeing that on screen sometime in 2025.

However, with the SAG-AFTRA strikes ongoing, it's unknown when the series might be able to start filming.

Gen V. Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Gen V season 2 cast: Who will star?

Depending on what happens in the final episodes of season 2, we would expect most of our leading cast to return. That includes:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson

Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw

Shelley Conn as Indira Shetty

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li

One star we might not see back is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Jason/Golden Boy. Considering his gruesome fate in season 1, it seems unlikely. We're not ruling it out completely, though - you never know what's round the corner with Gen V.

Gen V season 2 plot: What could happen?

We'd expect the series to pick up after the events of season 1 - so stay tuned for those final episodes.

Something we also have to consider is that we'll have at least one more season of The Boys under our belts by then, with season 4 coming soon, so we're sure there'll be some tie-ins with the main series.

Maybe we'll even get a few more cameos from some very familiar supes.

Is there a trailer for Gen V season 2?

Not yet! We'll keep this page updated as and when it drops, but for now, why not revisit the epic season 1 trailer?

