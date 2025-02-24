Once again, a starry roster of acting talent has been enlisted for The White Lotus season 3 cast, with Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs, Mission: Impossible's Michelle Monaghan and Daddy Issues star Aimee Lou Wood among the familiar faces.

There are also two returning players in this latest entry, Natasha Rothwell as The White Lotus's Hawaii spa manager Belinda and Jon Gries as Greg (aka Gary); the scheming widow of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge).

Fan theories have been rampant so far – including one audacious suggestion that was debunked in episode 2 – with more likely to arise with each passing chapter.

If you're excited for another slice of the holiday from hell, read on for our guide to The White Lotus season 3 release schedule – and where you can watch the hit HBO series in the UK.

How to watch The White Lotus season 3 in the UK

Tayme Thapthimthong stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK.

The satirical drama is an acquisition from US prestige network HBO and its associated streaming platform Max, both of which are under the ownership of Warner Bros Discovery.

What time is The White Lotus season 3 released in the UK?

The White Lotus season 3 premieres new episodes on Mondays in the UK, airing first on Sky Atlantic at 2am – simultaneously with the US broadcast – before a repeat at the more reasonable time of 9pm that evening.

New episodes are also available to stream at your convenience on Sky and NOW from 2am on Mondays. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on the platform.

In the US, episodes premiere on Sunday nights, which could cause some confusion for fans in other time zones.

If you're not able and/or willing to pull a late night, keep your wits about you come Monday morning as spoilers may be doing the rounds on social media, courtesy of our friends across the pond.

How many episodes are in The White Lotus season 3?

The White Lotus season 3 will consist of eight episodes in total.

This makes it the longest season in the anthology to date, with the first instalment being only six episodes long and the second chapter clocking in at seven episodes in total (albeit, with an extended finale).

The White Lotus season 3 release schedule

Dom Hetrakul and Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

The White Lotus season 3 drops a new episode each week, on Sundays in the US and Mondays in the UK. If you're eager to see the finale, when all will be revealed regarding the show's mystery body, check our full release schedule here:

The White Lotus season 3 episode 1 – Same Spirits, New Forms – Monday 17th February 2025 (out now)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 – Special Treatments – Monday 24th February 2025 (out now)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 – The Meaning of Dreams – Monday 3rd March 2025

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 – Hide or Seek – Monday 10th March 2025

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 – Full-Moon Party – Monday 17th March 2025

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 – TBC – Monday 24th March 2025

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 – TBC – Monday 31st March 2025

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 – TBC – Monday 7th April 2025

The White Lotus season 3 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

