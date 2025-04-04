Based on the earlier entries, it seems plausible we'll end up in a completely different corner of the globe with a largely new cast of characters, although there's certainly scope for one or two familiar faces to appear.

Breakout favourites from the latest season include Aimee Lou Wood's Chelsea, Walton Goggins's Rick, Parker Posey's Victoria Ratliff and Carrie Coon's Laurie Duffy, but whether they'll still be alive after the finale remains to be seen.

For now, here's everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 4.

Parker Posey stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

HBO is yet to confirm a release date or release window for The White Lotus season 4, but it's hoped that the gap between episodes will be shorter this time around.

The White Lotus season 3 production was slowed considerably by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes that dominated Hollywood for much of 2023.

Now that those disputes have been settled, season 4 will hopefully be able to hit the ground running, particularly as it was handed an early renewal in January 2025 (off the back of a dynamite pitch by Mike White on the set of the third season, no less).

With concepts and development well under way, we'd optimistically predict to see The White Lotus season 4 in approximately 18 months' time, which would point to a release window of autumn/winter 2026.

The White Lotus season 4 location speculation

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Of course, a huge part of any The White Lotus season is the location, with previous runs attracting hordes of tourists to Maui (in Hawaii), Sicily (in Italy) and, most recently, Koh Samui (in Thailand).

Each location so far has been markedly different to the last, allowing for different kinds of culture clashes between the hotel guests and the resident staff, as well as a wide variety of stunning scenery to be showcased.

So far, prominent rumours have named Egypt, Mexico or Norway as the options being considered, each one presenting a major deviation from what we've seen thus far.

For now, though, it's just speculation – so take all of these with a pinch of salt until an official announcement is made.

The White Lotus season 4 cast speculation

The White Lotus. HBO

The White Lotus has made a name for itself with its inspired casting, often elevating actors typically in supporting roles to new levels of prominence.

Each season has also featured some overlapping characters, with Jon Gries playing Greg in all three chapters, Jennifer Coolidge appearing as Tanya for the first and second, while Natasha Rothwell's Belinda popped up in the first and third.

As you can see, only characters associated with the Tanya McQuoid saga have returned so far, which begs the question of whether her long-suffering assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) could be next to check in again.

She was last seen getting the fright of her life from Jack (Leo Woodall), who seemed to be involved in organised crime, before returning to the comparatively safe company of Albie (Adam DiMarco). Could she have stayed with him?

A return for the Di Grassos could also open the door to an expanded role for Mike White's Enlightened collaborator Laura Dern, who made a vocal cameo in season 2 as the estranged wife of patriarch Dominic (Michael Imperioli).

Of course, there will be plenty of brand new characters in season 4 too, including some played by lesser known talent – from young up-and-comers to region-specific talent from wherever the show ends up moving to.

Is there a The White Lotus season 4 trailer?

Nothing yet! We'll update this page when any teasers for season 4 drop.

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

