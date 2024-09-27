Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the series, Nathan Lane and Ari Graynor said that, although the Dahmer season proved to be controversial, they were never afraid to tackle another true crime case in this programme.

When asked whether there were any nerves or pressure going into this series, Lane - who plays Dominick Dunne - said: "No, not at all. I was very excited.

"The writing – [Ryan Murphy] sent me the first four episodes, I thought it was so well written and I knew it would be a first-class production.

"He certainly attracted a lot of wonderful actors, like Ari Graynor and Javier [Bardem] and Chloë [Sevigny]. He’s given this huge opportunity to these two extraordinary actors, Nick Chavez and Cooper Koch. So no, I was very excited to dive in."

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

Similarly, Leslie Abramson actress Ari Graynor said: "Yes, same for me. The only fear I had was just about stepping into the shoes of Leslie Abramson, where I had the self-doubt actors have of going like, 'Oh God, now I have to actually do this and I hope I can do her justice.'

"But the writing that I saw, just even from the sides for the audition, was so deep and thoughtful in a way that... I never would have thought that would be how you would introduce Leslie – at an adoption agency talking about the nurture that kids need and what happens when they don’t get that.

"I immediately felt that this was going to be something special."

Since its release on Netflix, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has proven to be quite the divisive series, with viewers levelling criticism at the way that the brothers' relationship has been portrayed, as well as historical inaccuracies.

Not only that, but the real-life Erik Menendez has also spoken out about the show, which dramatises the murders of José and Kitty Menendez by Lyle and Erik in 1989.

Lyle and Erik claimed during their trial that they had killed their parents as an act of self-defence after years of abuse from both of them, but particularly from their father José, who they said they feared would kill them.

Also chatting to RadioTimes.com about the backlash against the incestuous narrative arc between the brothers in the series, Lane said: "And let’s just really make it clear that this is a dramatisation, it’s not a documentary, not everything should be taken literally."

He continued: "I don’t think people should take it all that literally, that the show itself is suggesting that was the nature of their relationship.

"And I certainly... you know, there are many different points of view about them. From their point of view and from Leslie Abramson’s point of view, and some of it is very sympathetic and some of it is less sympathetic.

"It gives the audience many different ideas about what might’ve happened and then allows them to make the decision, what they think happened."

