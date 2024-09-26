In some scenes, fans have felt as though the depiction of the brotherly relationship between Erik and Lyle veers on romantic or incestuous, with one scene even showing the pair showering together.

Series creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that depicting the relationship as such was a way of "presenting the points of view and theories from so many people who were involved in the case", going on to highlight the fact that "Dominick Dunne wrote several articles talking about that theory".

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the series, Dominick Dunne actor Nathan Lane spoke about the portrayal of Erik and Lyle's relationship and what his thoughts were about the drama's intimated incestuous arc.

Nathan Lane as Dominick Dunne in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Netflix

He said: "Well, I suppose it was suggested, not just by Dominick but... in the way it’s shown in the series, it’s at a dinner party and he’s theorising about different things that might have happened.

"And let’s just really make it clear that this is a dramatisation, it’s not a documentary, not everything should be taken literally. Dominick Dunne is expounding his theories at a dinner party and says, 'Perhaps this is what might have been happening and it had nothing to do with José'.

"It’s no different than Hercule Poirot gathering everyone together and saying ‘This happened and this happened and that happened and maybe it didn’t happen that way’. That’s all it is, it’s a writer theorising at a dinner party."

Read more:

Lane continued: "I don’t think people should take it all that literally, that the show itself is suggesting that was the nature of their relationship. And I certainly... you know, there are many different points of view about them. From their point of view and from Leslie Abramson’s point of view and some of it is very sympathetic and some of it is less sympathetic.

"You know, because they blew their parents' faces off so there is that to remember as well. It gives the audience many different ideas about what might’ve happened and then allows them to make the decision, what they think happened."

He added: "Obviously, this has become sensationalised because everyone has been talking about this, but that’s not what the series is about.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The nine-part series chronicles the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

As per the series synopsis: "While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?"

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.