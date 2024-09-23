Given that the series is set in the 1980s and 1990s, and the company Ring wasn't founded until 2011, the camera, if that is indeed what it is, would stick out as a clear breaking of the time period.

One fan said that the historical inaccuracy "brings me back to the good ole’ Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones", referencing a scene in that show's eighth season where a Starbucks coffee cup was clearly visible in one of the shots in the broadcast episode.

Another viewer said in the comments on Reddit: "I’m sure the brothers just teleported 30 years into the future for this scene. Why not?"

While the first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology, then called Monster, focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, this second season charts the true story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for the 1989 murder of their parents José and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez in their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers claimed during their trial, and continue to argue to this day, that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

A third season of Monsters has also been ordered by Netflix, which will star Charlie Hunnam as serial killer Ed Gein.

