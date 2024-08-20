The series grew into one of the most-viewed original programmes in Netflix history and earned a slew of award nominations, but also faced backlash for its graphic nature and impact on the surviving friends and relatives of Dahmer's victims.

Fans of true crime drama may be interested to see whether Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story can strike a more tasteful balance. The series drops in full on Thursday 19th September 2024.

The dark new season stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch in the title roles of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

Following an initial mistrial, the brothers were eventually handed life sentences with no chance of parole, with prosecutors arguing that the crime was motivated by a desire to inherit their father's estate.

However, the Menendez brothers have, to this day, maintained their claim that they killed their parents out of fear, arguing that they suffered many years of abuse at the hands of their father.

Expect these conflicting accounts to be analysed and explored in Murphy's latest dramatisation, which co-stars Javier Bardem (Dune) and Chloë Sevigny (Feud: Capote vs The Swans) as the Menendez parents José and Kitty.

You can find Netflix's release date announcement clip below, which depicts the moments leading up to the murders.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 19th September 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.