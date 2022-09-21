The official synopsis for the series reads: "Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims.

A dark new true crime drama is coming to Netflix in the form of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centred around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade."

The series looks to be shedding new light on the notorious killer's crimes and also highlight the victims of Dahmer, the ones whose lives he took and those who survived his actions.

Taking on the role of the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is the Emmy Award-winning actor Evan Peters.

So, who is Peters and what else has he starred in?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Courtesy Of Netflix

Evan Peters is an actor and leads the cast of the new Netflix true crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

He portrays the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the series by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy.

In American Horror Story, Peters has been a mainstay of the anthology series since its first run, having appeared in Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, and Double Feature.

How old is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters is currently 35 years old.

The actor was born on 20th January 1987 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America.

What nationality is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters is an American actor born in Missouri state but later moved to Michigan and then Los Angeles, California.

What has Evan Peters previously starred in?

Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown (Sky)

Evan Peters is best known for his roles in the FX anthology series American Horror Story and has appeared in nine out of 10 seasons of the show.

In addition to AHS, Peters also collaborated with Ryan Murphy when he appeared in the FX drama Pose, portraying Stan Bowes in its first season.

In 2021, Peters won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in response to his performance as Detective Colin Zabel in the HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown opposite Kate Winslet.

Additionally, Peters also portrayed the role of Quicksilver/Peter Maximoff in the X-Men film series by Fox, appearing in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Peters also portrayed the role of Todd Haynes, the central character's best friend, in the 2010 superhero film Kick-Ass.

Among his other television roles, Peters also portrayed Jack Daniels in the sixth season of teen drama One Tree Hill.

What has Evan Peters said about portraying Jeffrey Dahmer?

Speaking in a Netflix video about portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Evan Peters revealed his feelings about taking on the infamous real-life figure.

Peters said: "Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did, and diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic, but in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

Watch the video about the transformation above.

Is Evan Peters on Instagram?

Evan Peters is no longer on Instagram but was previously available on the platform.

Is Evan Peters on Twitter?

Evan Peters is not currently on Twitter.

DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story will debut on Netflix on Wednesday 21st September 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.