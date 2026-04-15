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Death in Paradise star was "sceptical" of Saint-Pierre role due to similarities – but insists "the vibe is different"
Joséphine Jobert is leading a brand new detective drama after her fan-favourite stint in Death in Paradise.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 4:59 pm
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