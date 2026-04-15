Having starred in BBC One's Death in Paradise on and off for close to a decade as Florence Cassell, Joséphine Jobert is making her anticipated return to UK screens in brand new procedural drama, Saint-Pierre.

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The Canadian series has already premiered on CBC Television on the other side of the pond but is finally coming to the UK on U&Alibi next week.

On the face of it initially though, Jobert was taken aback by the similarities between her new series and Death in Paradise, explaining that she was actually "sceptical" of taking on the co-leading role as Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault.

Chatting exclusively to Radio Times about what appealed to her about the character, Jobert revealed: “Oh, everything. But first of all, when my agents called me about that show, I was a bit sceptical.

"I was like, ‘Yeah, but it's another crime show on a small island.’ It's a duo, two cops."

Joséphine Jobert in Saint-Pierre. UKTV

"The best friend – because at first, Veda [played by Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves], my best friend, the hacker. Her name was supposed to be Catherine, and she was supposed to be working on the bar. So similar! Even doing the same thing," the actress jokes.

"They changed it obviously but I hesitated. And then they told me, ‘Just read the script and then you'll get to choose whatever you want to do’. I read the script and I fell in love with Arch. I fell in love with the other characters and with the story."

Having become a fan-favourite in Death in Paradise, there's always the risk of being offered the same kind of roles in the future – but was that something Jobert had at the front of her mind once she exited the BBC series for good?

“Yeah, to be honest, I wasn't really thinking about the next role I would take because it's also like, I’d like to take so many roles but how many roles are going to be given to me?

"I kind of knew that similar roles would be offered to me because, as you said, when people see you in a certain style category, they think about you for the similar type of shows and everything – and I wasn't against it."

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell. Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge

Jobert said: "When I read this script, I thought that it has nothing to do with Death in Paradise. Death in Paradise, like Guadeloupe, Saint Marie is a character itself. And it’s the same for Saint-Pierre, the island of Saint Pierre is a character itself. But they are two different people.

"You have the Caribbean and the sun whereas Saint Pierre is very cold, the vibe is different. I still receive offers for other crime shows but I say no because I think I’ve done enough.”

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Jobert leads the cast of Saint-Pierre alongside Jack Ryan's Allan Hawco, who stars as the show's other central character Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick.

The synopsis states: "As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic facade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity, which tends to wash up on beautiful shores.

"At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together."

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Saint-Pierre airs on U&Alibi from 9pm on Wednesday 22 April 2026.

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