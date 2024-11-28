However, this time the island is in the real-life French territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, off the coast of Canada's Newfoundland (as opposed to the fictional Saint Marie, which is actually filmed in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean).

In the show, Jobert's character hails from Paris, but finds herself thousands of miles away for reasons being kept under wraps for now – but things become more complicated with the arrival of Inspector Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick (played by Allan Hawco).

Check out the trailer for Saint Pierre on the show's official Instagram page below, which also confirms a Canadian premiere date of Monday 6th January 2025 on CBC.

A UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.

The cast of Saint-Pierre also includes Sex Education star James Purefoy as a menacing adversary to the detective duo, plus Benz Antoine (Four Brothers), Erika Prevost (The Boys) and Jean-Michel Le Gal (French Exit).

The synopsis reads: "Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity which tends to wash up on its beautiful shores.

"At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together… a veritable crime-fighting force."

The trailer shows off some quirky characters and comical moments blended with darker scenes, including one Trigger Point-style bomb defusing sequence that tests Arch's loyalty to her new partner and friend.

Series creator and star Hawco, who was born in Newfoundland, is also known for appearing in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video and for creating CBC comedy-drama Republic of Doyle.

Saint Pierre premieres on CBC in January. UK broadcaster TBC.

