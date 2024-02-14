The latest episodes saw her go up against an anarchist group known as 'The Wave', who sought to bring down the current power structures in our society with their campaign of terror.

Washington was personally targeted by the group, who rigged her parents' home in an attempt to coerce her into doing their bidding – but she was able to outsmart them with her technical expertise.

The story ended on a positive note, with Lana, Sonya and Hass enjoying a dance at Danny's wedding, but will the team be back together to face more threats in a potential season 3? Here's what we know so far.

More like this

Will there be Trigger Point season 3?

Eric Shango as Danny and Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point season 2. HTM Productions for ITV

ITV is yet to announce whether Trigger Point will return for a third season.

The broadcaster will be closely monitoring both live and streaming viewership to see whether there's a commercial case for giving more episodes the green light.

However, that decision could very well take months, so fans will have to just keep their fingers crossed for now – and spread the word, of course!

In a promising sign, BARB has reported viewership of around 6.5 million for episodes 1 and 2 of Trigger Point's latest season – a figure that consolidates live and catch-up viewership over a period of seven days.

For her part, star Vicky McClure has said she would be like to return as Lana Washington in a third season, telling What to Watch: "I love the show. I love everybody that works on it. I think it's ambitious. I think it's great escapism."

We'll update this page as new information comes in.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When could a potential Trigger Point season 3 be released?

Vicky McClure stars in Trigger Point season 2. HTM Productions for ITV

If Trigger Point were to be renewed for a second season, the jury is out on when exactly it could arrive.

There was a gap of two years between seasons 1 and 2, which would point to a January 2026 release date if that becomes the norm.

However, fans of the show will be hoping that the team can turn around new episodes sooner than that.

Watch this space for updates.

Who could return to the Trigger Point cast for a potential season 3?

Julian Ovenden as Francis in Trigger Point season 2. ITV

If Trigger Point does return, it seems all but guaranteed that Vicky McClure – recently upped to executive producer status – would return to play the lead role of Lana Washington.

Eric Shango, Kerry Godliman and Nabil Elouahabi are also likely candidates to return as Lana's colleagues Danny, Sonya and Hass, whose relationships hit some rocky times in the latest episodes.

Kevin Eldon and Tamzin Griffin could also be back as Lana's parents, Jeff and Val, who will hopefully find themselves in a happier place after working through their grief in season 2.

Newcomers Julian Ovenden and Natalie Simpson could reprise their roles of Commander John Francis and DS Helen Morgan, but it's goodbye to Kris Hitchen's John and Mark Stanley's Thom, both of whom were killed off in the recent run.

Is there a Trigger Point season 3 trailer?

Not just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as any new footage drops if a third run gets the green light.

Trigger Point seasons 1-2 are available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.