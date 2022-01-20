Lana Washington (McClure) and her partner Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester) are among the first on the scene when a suspicious device is found in an apartment block on a sweltering summer day.

Vicky McClure takes on another no-nonsense police role in brand new ITV drama Trigger Point , which follows a bomb disposal squad as they go up against a cunning terrorist cell targeting London.

The heat is the least of their worries as they are sent in to neutralise the threat, with dozens of lives at stake and the unnerving feeling that this is part of a larger plot.

Written by newcomer Daniel Brierley, the show is getting plenty of attention thanks to the involvement of prolific producer Jed Mercurio, best known for dreaming up hit thrillers Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

Get up to speed on the Trigger Point cast below, with our full rundown of the key characters and where you might have seen them before.

Vicky McClure plays Lana Washington

Who is Lana Washington? Lana is a bomb disposal operative for the Metropolitan Police, who is called to the scene when a suspicious device is found inside a London apartment block. She works closely with partner Joel Nutkins, who she first became friends with in Afghanistan, while the two were serving in the military.

What else has Vicky McClure been in? McClure is best known these days for playing DI Kate Fleming in BBC One thriller Line of Duty, a role she has portrayed since 2012. Prior to that, she collaborated with Shane Meadows on This Is England and its three television sequels. Most recently, she has appeared in Channel 4 one-off drama I Am Nicola and Prime Video's young adult series Alex Rider.

Adrian Lester plays Joel Nutkins

Who is Joel Nutkins? Joel is Lana's close friend and colleague. The two of them have known each other for years, becoming experts in bomb disposal during their time in the military and later putting that knowledge to good use in the Metropolitan Police. In his personal life, Joel fears that his marriage is on the brink of falling apart.

What else has Adrian Lester been in? Lester recently wowed audiences in the cast of Mike Bartlett's Life, which aired on BBC One in late 2020. Previously, he was a main cast member on crime drama Hustle and appeared in the first season of Sky's Riviera.

Mark Stanley plays DI Thom Youngblood

Who is DI Thom Youngblood? Thom is another member of the Metropolitan Police, who has grown particularly close to Lana in recent months.

What else has Mark Stanley been in? Stanley is best known for playing Grenn on HBO's epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones, while viewers may also recognise him from Dickensian, Criminal: UK, Sanditon and Elizabeth Is Missing. Last year, he played infamous monarch King Henry VIII in Channel 5's Anne Boleyn.

Eric Shango plays Danny

Who is Danny? Danny is a relatively new recruit to the Metropolitan Police, who is yet to become accustomed to the intense nature of the job.

What else has Eric Shango been in? Trigger Point is Shango's television debut.

Cal MacAninch plays Lee Robins

Who is Lee Robins? Lee is the leader of the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Firearms Command, who is on the scene when a bomb scare is called in from a London apartment.

What else has Cal MacAninch been in? MacAninch has appeared in several smash-hit dramas recently, bagging key roles in BBC One thriller Vigil, prison drama Time and ITV's factual miniseries Des.

Manjinder Virk plays Samira Desai

Who is Samira Desai? Samira is a member of the Met's Specialist Operations squad.

What else has Manjinder Virk been in? Last year, Virk appeared opposite Cush Jumbo in BritBox's first ever original drama series The Beast Must Die. Previously, she had played Dr Kam Karimore on ITV's long-running Midsomer Murders.

Warren Brown plays Karl Maguire

What else has Warren Brown been in? Brown has previously portrayed DS Justin Ripley in acclaimed thriller Luther and Sergeant Thomas 'Mac' McAllister in the action-packed Strike Back. He'll soon be seen opposite Martin Freeman in BBC One drama The Responder.

Kerry Godliman plays Sonya Reeves

What else has Kerry Godliman been in? Godliman is known for her collaborations with Ricky Gervais, having played supporting roles in both Derek and, more recently, After Life. Though she began her career in comedy, Godliman has taken on dramatic roles before, appearing in Lennie James crime thriller Save Me and Channel 4's Adult Material.

Ralph Ineson plays Commander Bregman

What else has Ralph Ineson been in? Ineson may never fully shake off the role of Chris Finch in The Office (UK), but recently he's made quite a name for himself on more dramatic projects. On the big screen, he appeared in the final two Harry Potter films as well as acclaimed indie flicks The Witch, The Green Knight and The Tragedy of Macbeth. Avid telly watchers may also recognise him from Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Chernobyl and The Capture.

Trigger Point premieres on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 23rd January 2022.