Speaking on TalkRadio, as reported by The Sun, Fellowes was asked whether the hit period drama series could return, to which he said: "I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times.

"Now I’ve got out of the habit of making permanent statements whether it's gone.

"It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that."

Julian Fellowes Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Earlier this year, MailOnline reported that an insider had said of a seventh season: "There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about. There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return.

"People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens."

Read more:

They added: "There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Since Downton Abbey came to a close, Fellowes has instead been working on American HBO series The Gilded Age, which stars the likes of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The second season of the show, which follows a young woman in the 1880s entering the New York City social scene, has just finished airing.

All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.