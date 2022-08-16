The Radio Times logo

Hugh Bonneville doubts a third Downton Abbey movie will happen

It's sad news for fans of the beloved period drama.

Hugh Bonneville in Downton Abbey.
ITV
By
Published: Tuesday, 16th August 2022 at 5:29 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

Downton Abbey's second big screen release, Downton Abbey: A New Era, landed in cinemas earlier this year, taking fans back to the end of the Roaring Twenties and, in a surprising twist, part of the Downton Abbey cast to the French Riviera.

Advertisement

Though it hasn't been that long since the film was released (April 2022), fans have been wondering whether they'll get to see the beloved characters in a third film anytime soon. Sadly, it appears unlikely.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Hugh Bonneville revealed he "suspected" a return was "probably not the case".

The actor, who has been playing Crawley patriarch Lord Grantham since season 1, explained: "I don't know [if it will return]. I thought for a while that maybe there was an energy to do a third one, but I suspect that's probably not the case. I think we've probably quit on a high."

(l-r.) Samantha Bond stars as Lady Rosamund, Douglas Reith as Lord Merton, Harry Hadden-Paton as Lord Hexham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Hexham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Penelope Wilton as Lady Merton, Robert James Collier as Thomas Barrow and Michael Fox as Andy in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release.
The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era. Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

He added: "And it has been so beloved, and it went out on such a great note, I think it would be very hard to take it on to a third."

However, he did offer some hope for fans, saying: "But you never know. But I think if that is the end of it, there's been a great way to finish."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is available now on digital, and Blu-ray and DVD. Looking for something else to watch? Plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content