The much-anticipated sequel film Downton Abbey: A New Era is arriving in UK cinemas at last on Friday 29th April 2022.

The new film sees some members of the Crawley household and their servants head to the French Riviera after the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith) is bequeathed a luxury villa there.

However, the mysterious past of the family matriarch poses a number of questions for the family.

Elsewhere, Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) welcomes a film crew to Downton, bringing glamorous movie stars and a handsome director to charm the married aristocrat.

Amid these returning faces and new characters, you may find it hard to keep track of everyone.

Never fear, RadioTimes.com is here to offer a comprehensive guide to the characters in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Who’s returning for Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

What is happening to Lord Grantham here? As ever, Lord Grantham is facing major changes in both his family and to the Crawley estate, but biggest of all, he is facing the secrets of his mother's past in the new film.

What else has Hugh Bonneville been in? Outside of Downton Abbey, English actor Bonneville is best known for his roles in the films Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and the Paddington film series.

Samantha Bond as Lady Rosamund Painswick

What is happening to Lady Rosamund here? Lady Rosamund attends the wedding of Tom Branson to Lucy Smith and is also present for some major changes in the family.

What else has Samantha Bond been in? English actress Bond is best known for her turn as Miss Moneypenny in the Pierce Brosnan years of the James Bond film series. Bond has also played Auntie Angela in the BBC sitcom Outnumbered and Mrs Wormwood in The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Laura Carmichael as Edith Pelham, Marchioness of Hexham

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

What is happening to Lady Edith here? The second Crawley daughter is now happily married and settled down but yearns to get back to an old passion: writing.

What else has Laura Carmichael been in? Outside of Downton Abbey, English actress Carmichael has also appeared in the television series Marcella and The Spanish Princess, plus the film A United Kingdom. Carmichael is the partner of co-star Michael C Fox.

Jim Carter as Charles Carson

Focus Features

What is happening to Mr Carson here? The former butler at Downton Abbey continues to get involved in the dramas at the house and soon finds himself dragged into the antics on the French Riviera.

What else has Jim Carter been in? English actor Jim Carter has appeared in numerous films including A Private Function, The Witches, Stalin, The Madness of King George, Richard III, Shakespeare in Love, The Golden Compass and My Week with Marilyn. Carter also appeared in the television series Cracker and Red Riding. He appeared in Cranford too, opposite his wife Imelda Staunton (Lady Bagshaw).

Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis Baxter

Focus Features

What is happening to Miss Baxter here? Lady Grantham's lady maid heads to the French Riviera but is still pining for Mr Molesley.

What else has Raquel Cassidy been in? The English actress has also appeared in the television series Teachers, Party Animals, The Worst Witch and The Good Karma Hospital.

Jonathan Coy as George Murray

What is happening to Mr Murray here? Daisy's former father-in-law lives at the farm with her and her new husband Andy but things are growing rather cramped.

What else has Jonathan Coy been in? The British actor has also appeared in episodes of Rumpole, Hornblower, Brideshead Revisited, Foyle's War, and Conspiracy.

Brendan Coyle as John Bates

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

What is happening to Mr Bates here? Lord Grantham's loyal valet is happy with Anna but leaves her behind to accompany his employer to the French Riviera.

What else has Brendan Coyle been in? The English-Irish actor has also appeared in the period dramas North & South and Lark Rise to Candleford, Conspiracy, and Prime Suspect: The Final Act. He has also appeared in films including Mary, Queen of Scots.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

What is happening to Lady Mary here? The heiress to Downton is keen to take the house into the future and welcomes a film crew to the house to help inject some cash into the Crawley estate. Lady Mary must deal with her husband Henry being absent and grows close to director Jack Barber.

What else has Michelle Dockery been in? English actress Dockery has appeared in the drama series Good Behaviour, Godless, Defending Jacob and Anatomy of a Scandal. Dockery has also appeared in the films Hanna, Anna Karenina, Non-Stop and The Gentlemen.

Kevin Doyle as Joseph Molesley

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

What is happening to Mr Molesley? The former Downton employee continues to visit despite his job as a schoolmaster and reveals a new talent.

What else has Kevin Doyle been in? The English actor has also appeared in the television series Coronation Street, Happy Valley, The Crimson Field and Poirot.

Michael C Fox as Andy Parker

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

What is happening to Andy here? The first footman is settled down with his wife Daisy at Mr Murray's farm but feels a little suffocated by her former father-in-law.

What else has Michael C Fox been in? English actor Fox has appeared in the film Dunkirk and the series Endeavour and Midsomer Murders. Fox is the partner of Downton co-star Laura Carmichael.

Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates

Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

What is happening to Anna here? The lady’s maid to Lady Mary is happy with her husband Mr Bates and has a nice surprise when a beloved movie star comes to stay.

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in? The English actress has also appeared in series such as Coronation Street, Bad Girls, Dinnerladies, A Touch of Frost, Liar, Angela Black, Danielle Cable: Eyewitness, See No Evil: The Moors Murders, and many more.

Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

What is happening to Mr Barrow here? The butler at Downton is wondering if he will ever find happiness in his personal life and makes a new friend.

What else has Robert James-Collier been in? Outside of Downton Abbey, James-Collier is best known for his role as Liam Connor in Coronation Street and also appearing in the series Love Life, The Level and Ackley Bridge. He also appeared in the horror film The Ritual.

Harry Hadden-Paton as Herbert "Bertie" Pelham, Marquess of Hexham

Focus Features

What is happening to Lord Bertie here? The supportive but occasionally awkward husband of Lady Edith heads with her to the French Riviera and encourages her latest professional endeavours.

What else has Harry Hadden-Paton been in? Hadden-Paton portrayed Martin Charteris in the first two seasons of The Crown, alongside roles in Midsomer Murders, Hotel Babylon, Silk, The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, Drifters, Wallander, Waking the Dead, Walter, and Grantchester.

Sue Johnston as Miss Denker

What is happening to Miss Denker here? The lady’s maid to the Dowager Countess is as opinionated as ever as she cares for Violet.

What else has Sue Johnston been in? Johnston is best known for her roles in soaps Brookside and Coronation Street, the drama Waking the Dead, and the sitcom The Royle Family.

Allen Leech as Tom Branson

What is happening to Tom here? The widower of Lady Sybil Crawley has finally found love again but gets an unexpected gift that sees him ponder his ideals.

What else has Allen Leech been in? The Irish actor is also known for his role as Paul Prenter in the film Bohemian Rhapsody. Leech played Marcus Agrippa in the HBO historical drama series Rome too.

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Branson

What is happening to Lucy here? Lady Bagsaw’s illegitimate daughter fell in love with Tom Branson in the first film and here becomes his second wife.

What else has Tuppence Middleton been in? The English actress has appeared in the television series Black Mirror, Dickensian, War & Peace, and Sense8. Middleton has also appeared in the films The Imitation Game, Jupiter Ascending, The Current War, and Mank.

Phyllis Logan as Elsie Carson

Focus Features

What is happening to Mrs Carson here? The loving housekeeper of Downton is pleased by a film crew coming to the house.

What else has Phyllis Logan been in? The Scottish actress is best known for her roles in the series Lovejoy, plus films Another Time, Another Place, Secrets & Lies, Shooting Fish and Misbehaviour.

Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

What is happening to Lady Grantham here? The kind-hearted wife of Lord Grantham has some plans for the family’s future, but what is her secret?

What else has Elizabeth McGovern been in? The American actress and musician is best known for her roles in the films Ordinary People, Ragtime, Once Upon a Time in America, She's Having a Baby, The Bedroom Window, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Wings of the Dove.

Sophie McShera as Daisy Parker

What is happening to Daisy here? Mrs Patmore’s assistant is happily married to Andy at Mr Murray’s farm but soon gets big ideas and a pleasant surprise when a film crew comes to Downton.

What else has Sophie McShera been in? The English actress is also known for her roles in the television drama Waterloo Road and the live-action Disney film Cinderella.

Sophie McShera stars as Daisy and Lesley Nicol stars as Mrs. Patmore in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era

Lesley Nicol as Beryl Patmore

What is happening to Mrs Patmore here? The beloved cook of Downton finds herself considering who she wants to spend her future with.

What else has Lesley Nicol been in? Nicol played Auntie Annie in the films East is East and West is West, along with roles in numerous series such as Holby City, Heartbeat, Once Upon a Time, and Supernatural.

Douglas Reith as Richard "Dickie" Grey, Lord Merton

Focus Features

What is happening to Lord Morton here? The supportive husband of Isobel.

What else has Douglas Reith been in? The British actor has also appeared in the series The Crown, Professor T, and The War Below.

Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham

What is happening to the Dowager Countess here? The sharp-tongued traditionalist is nearing the end of her life but she still has secrets to surprise her family.

What else has Maggie Smith been in? Dame Maggie Smith is an acting legend and has received two Oscars, a Tony and four Emmys, the "triple crown of acting". Her numerous credits of stage and screen include The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Othello, California Suite, the Harry Potter film series, Sister Act, The Secret Garden, Hook, Quartet and The Lady in the Van.

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Penelope Wilton as Isobel Grey, Lady Merton

What is happening to Isobel here? Lady Mary’s former mother-in-law remains a voice of reason and offers advice to the Dowager Countess.

What else has Penelope Wilton been in? Dame Penelope Wilton is best known for her roles in the comedy series Ever Decreasing Circles, The Borrowers and The Return of the Borrowers, The Secret Rapture, The Deep Blue Sea, Calendar Girls, Shaun of the Dead, Match Point, Pride & Prejudice, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Girl and The BFG.

Imelda Staunton as Maud, Lady Bagshaw

Focus Features

What is happening to Lady Bagshaw here? The Crawleys’ cousin and the mother of Lucy, Maud, joins them on the French Riviera.

What else has Imelda Staunton been in? In addition to her various stage credits, the legendary Imelda Staunton has had roles in the films Much Ado About Nothing, Sense & Sensibility, Shakespeare in Love, Vera Drake, the Harry Potter film series, Another Year, Pride and Chicken Run. Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of The Crown.

New characters in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Nathalie Baye as Madame Montmirail

Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Who is Madame Motmirail? A frosty French aristocrat who spends time with the Crawleys visiting the French Riviera.

What else has Nathalie Baye been in? The legendary French actress is a four-time Cesar winner and has appeared in the films Every Man for Himself, Strange Affair, La Balance, The Young Lieutenant, Catch Me If You Can, Day for Night, Tell No One, Laurence Anyways and It's Only The End of the World.

Hugh Dancy as Jack Barber

Focus Features

Who is Jack Barber? A charming and driven film director persuades Lady Mary to let him film at Downton.

What else has Hugh Dancy been in? The English actor is best known for his roles in a television adaptation of David Copperfield, the films Black Hawk Down, Ella Enchanted, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Shooting Dogs, The Jane Austen Book Club, and Martha Marcy May Marlene. Dancy also appeared in the television series Elizabeth I, The Path, Hannibal and currently the revival of Law & Order.

Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish

Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

Who is Myrna Dalgleish? A much-admired silent movie star who is idolised by servants downstairs and comes to film at Downton.

What else has Laura Haddock been in? The English actress is best known for her television roles in Da Vinci's Demons, Luther and White Lines. Haddock has also had roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Transformers: The Last Knight and The Inbetweeners Movie.

Dominic West as Guy Dexter

Focus Features

Who is Guy Dexter? A friendly and down-to-Earth silent movie star who films at Downton and bonds with Mr Barrow.

What else has Dominic West been in? The English actor is best known for his roles in the television series The Wire, The Affair, Appropriate Adult, Les Miserables and Brassic. West also appears in the film Chicago, 300, The Punisher: War Zone, and Colette. West will portray Charles, Prince of Wales in the final two seasons of The Crown.

Jonathan Zaccaï as Marquis de Montmirail

Focus Features

Who is Marquis de Montmirail? A warm French aristocrat who spends time with the Crawley family who are visiting the French Riviera.

What else has Jonathan Zaccaï been in? The Belgian actor is best known for his roles in The Beat That My Heart Skipped, A Distant Neighborhood, The True Story of My Life in Rouen, The Role of Her Life, and They Came Back.

Who doesn’t return for Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Max Brown as Richard Ellis

Despite being introduced as a love interest for Thomas Barrow in the first film, Brown does not reprise his role as Richard Ellis. The character is mentioned by Barrow in this film, however.

Matthew Goode as Henry Talbot

Focus Features

The dashing second husband of Lady Mary does not return for this sequel film despite appearing in the previous film. The character’s absence is explained and plays a part in Lady Mary’s storyline in the film.

When asked by Extra if he would make a cameo in Downton Abbey: A New Era when attending a premiere for his series The Offer, Mattghew Goode answered: "No, I was making this."

Lily James as Lady Rose Aldridge

ITV

Despite being a main character in the television series, Lady Rose does not appear in either of the film outings. She was last seen in the finale of the series after marrying and moving to New York.

Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 29th April 2022.