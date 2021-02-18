Downton Abbey 2 film sequel: Cast, trailers and release date

A Downton Abbey film sequel is officially in the works, following confirmation from cast member Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham.

Asked whether we could expect another TV series, he said that the Downton team “would love” to make a second film – before revealing that a script for it already existed.

“There won’t be any more TV episodes, but we would love to make another movie. There is a script, it has been written and seen, but a little thing called coronavirus got in the way of us filming it. It would be lovely to think that later this year the cameras could start rolling,” he said during an interview on The One Show in February 2021.

Downton Abbey 2 release date

There’s no release date for the Downton Abbey film sequel, but it seems that filming was delayed due to the pandemic and lockdown measures. That would mean that filming may well take place later this year.

Downton Abbey 2 plot

There are no plot details yet, and it depends on which cast members return for the series.

In addition to Hugh Bonneville, Mr Carson actor Jim Carter previously told us that he, too, would be open to a second movie. If the film makes lots of money, “I’m sure there will be pressure to do more,” he said. “We don’t know, we don’t have any plans, but… if people turn out and make gazillions – who knows?”

Imelda Staunton exclusively told RadioTimes.com that she would “of course” love to reprise her role as Lady Maud Bagshaw if there were a sequel.

The actress, who was cast as the third iteration of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown, said that Downton “was a very nice job to do,” before adding: “It’s a woman with a nice arc, and a backstory that wasn’t just a woman in a tiara and a long dress.”

“I’ve worked with Maggie [Smith, who plays Lady Violet Crawley] before and I’ve worked with Penelope Wilton [Isobel Crawley] before so you know, we know each other well,” she said.

Downton Abbey 2 cast

We can probably expect most of the major cast members to return, including Lady Edith actress Laura Carmichael, and her on-screen sister Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary).

However, there’s a question mark hovering over the beloved character of Lady Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith), as at the end of the last film she was contemplating her own mortality.

