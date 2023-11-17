With the final now upon us, viewers can’t help but wonder if there will be another instalment of the iconic social experiment.

So, will there be another season of Big Brother in 2024? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a Big Brother 2024?

Yes! When ITV confirmed Big Brother would be making a return, Paul Mortimer revealed the series would be given at least two six-week runs across this year and next.

"This is the start of it, so watch this space," Mortimer told Deadline.

He continued: "We have really bought into Big Brother. A lot of us worked on it before [at different channels] and I can’t imagine we are in it just to do two six-week runs."

While there has been no confirmation of when it will air in 2024, it could possibly have the same release window as this year's season, starting in October.

Fans are in for an extra treat, too, as Celebrity Big Brother will make a return in 2024!

Can you apply for Big Brother 2024?

Not yet. Applications for Big Brother 2024 have not yet been announced.

Once we have more information for Big Brother 2024, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will host Big Brother 2024?

Given AJ Odudu and Will Best have been co-hosting the show’s relaunch and companion series, it’s likely this will continue.

AJ and Will have both been hosting the live eviction shows, while taking turns hosting Late & Live.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.