Now, there are 16 new housemates all ready to take on the ultimate social experiment as they prepare to live under the watchful eye of Big Brother.

As the 2024 season gets under way, here is everything you need to know about the cast of Big Brother 2024.

Big Brother 2024 cast

Here is the full list of the Big Brother 2024 housemates:

Rosie

Emma

Segun

Nathan

Daze

Khaled

Martha

Lily

Ali

Thomas

Ryan

Hannah

Izaaz

Sarah

Marcello

Dean

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's housemates.

Rosie

Rosie. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Dental assistant

Location: Cornwall, originally Essex

Rosie has always wanted to do Big Brother and is feeling especially grateful her dreams have become a reality!

"There is not one thing that I'm not excited about," said Rosie of her feelings on becoming a housemate. "I'm so excited to meet people - I love meeting new people. I'm so excited to play the tasks. Every time I watch it, I always think, 'That looks so silly, I want to do that so badly!'"

Emma

Emma. ITV

Age: 53

Job: Aesthetics business owner

Location: Altrincham, originally Essex

Emma says she put no thought whatsoever into her application for Big Brother and never in "a million years" did she think she'd hear back, admitting her "jaw dropped" when she did.

"I'm going to bring peace and harmony and a whole lot of laughter," Emma said of what she's bringing into the Big Brother house.

She added: "But saying that, I could go in there and be the one to cause all the drama. I would like to think I’m the peacemaker. People ask me if I'm going to be the mother hen in the house - I might have times where I'm the mother hen, but generally speaking I'll be one of the girls. I don't think I really act my age when I really should, so I can't see myself acting my age in Big Brother."

Segun

Segun. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Charity videographer

Location: Watford

Segun is keen to "blend with people from all different walks of life" in the Big Brother house, and plans to bring all kinds of energy and uplifting entertainment to the other housemates.

Asked what he's looking forward to the most about being a housemate, Segun said: "The detach from life. And to learn about myself is one of the things I’m looking forward to the most. It's an environment that I've never been in before. And to be locked away from life will be interesting to see how I am and learn about myself while I'm in the house."

Nathan

Nathan. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Pork salesman

Location: Dumfries

Former butler to the king, Nathan applied to Big Brother "purely for the experience" as he enjoys trying new things and pushing himself.

Nathan doesn't have a strategy when it comes to making it tot he final. "It's not like the X Factor where the best singer wins," he said.

"If you look back at past winners, there's no common theme. I'm just going to go in, be myself - if people like me, happy days. If they don't and boot me out in the first week, then so be it."

Daze

Daze. ITV

Age: 24

Job: Climate activist

Location: London

Daze applied for Big Brother as she believed it was a good place to do something that gives her an opportunity to grow.

She hopes to bring "a listening and empathetic ear" to the house. "Having space to listen to people and to chat with people," she said. "I'm a people person."

Khaled

Khaled. ITV

Age: 23

Job: Sales manager

Location: Manchester

Khaled had originally thought Big Brother was a show about being a carer, but when he soon came up to speed, he thought it'd be a new opportunity to take on.

He explained: "I have no interest in being famous. I'm Lebanese and Palestinian and I thought this would be a great platform to discuss it from the point of view of someone that grew up in the west and has Middle Eastern heritage."

Martha

Martha. ITV

Age: 26

Job: NHS administrator

Location: Scarborough, originally from Margate

Martha has a penchant for googling random things, and is hoping to bring "a bit of fun and a lot of laughs" into the Big Brother house.

"I think it's important to enjoy the good moments and funny moments in life and take it all with a pinch of salt," she said.

Lily

Lily. ITV

Age: 20

Job: Chinese takeaway server

Location: Warrington

Lily originally applied for Big Brother because it was her ex partner's favourite TV show, but she didn't think she'd actually get on it!

Hoping to bring good vibes to the Big Brother house, Lily is looking forward to not living with her parents and having no one to tell her to wash the dishes or to clean her room.

Ali

Ali. ITV

Age: 38

Job: Forensic psychologist

Location: London, originally from Leicester

The main reason Ali applied for Big Brother is because she wanted to do something exciting that she can talk about for years to come, but she also wanted to meet new people and have an experience like no other.

Asked what she's looking forward to the most about being a housemate, Ali said: "Just being away and thrown into a totally new environment, completely different to anything I've done before, completely different to anything I'll ever do in the future.

"Something that maybe I would never have thought I would do. I'm really intrigued about who else might be in the house – I'm so nosy."

Thomas

Thomas. ITV

Age: 20

Job: Amputee footballer

Location: Carlisle

Thomas likes to give everything a go, and Big Brother was a major "you only live once" opportunity for him.

"I'm only young, and it's one of those experiences I can look back on and tell my kids, my grandkids what I've done," he said.

"If I don't make it to the end then that's alright with me."

Ryan

Ryan. ITV

Age: 28

Job: Marketing and events

Location: Stockport, originally from Blackpool

Ryan has always been a fan of Big Brother, and being a housemate has always been "a childhood dream" for him.

"I feel like over the recent years it's gone a bit tame and people are in there for other motives, and I think having someone normal like me in there will shake it up," he said.

Hannah

Hannah. ITV

Age: 24

Job: HR consultant

Location: West London

Hannah had multiple reasons for signing up to Big Brother, with one being people telling her that everyone needs to see her personality!

She explained: "I'm a fun, childish person who loves to laugh and banter around." Another reason is that only a "small set of people" can say they've appeared on the show, and she's keen to tell her kids how "lit" their mum was.

Izaaz

Izaaz. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Sales consultant

Location: London, originally from Swansea

Izaaz plans to bring "a lot of happiness and kindness" to the big Brother house, and reckons he'll be there for a lot of the housemates.

"I'm not the type of person to fall out with anyone, and if I did, I'd make up for it," he explained. "I think I'll bring a lot of positivity to the group."

Sarah

Sarah. ITV

Age: 27

Job: Spa account manager

Location: Shrewsbury

Sarah is keen to do "one more crazy thing" before she settles down, and Big Brother seemed like the perfect opportunity!

Planning on bringing good vibes to the house, Sarah won't be one to shy away from asking people's opinions - even if they are controversial.

Marcello

Marcello. ITV

Age: 34

Job: Youth mentor

Location: East London

Marcello applied for Big Brother to test himself and to see where he could take his new-found confidence and his love for the world.

"My main goal is to share the positivity and optimism I have in me," he explained. "Long term, I really think I can make an impact with people and help people grow."

Dean

Dean. ITV

Age: 35

Job: Barber

Location: East London

Dean has been a fan of Big Brother "for the longest time", and ever since he was 11 years old has wanted to do it, but he never had the confidence.

But as he got older, Dean was still obsessed, and as soon as it returned he thought it was his time to apply.

He added: "I really want to have a great time and experience everything that Big Brother has to offer - the highs, the lows, the good, the bad, the fun, the not so fun. I want it all."

Big Brother continues Sunday to Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

