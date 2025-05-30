While ITV is yet to announce the Islanders headed into the villa for a summer of love, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from spinning, as plenty of names have been thrown into the ring - with some verified ticks in the mix.

So, who is rumoured to be on Love Island 2025? Read on to find out more.

Love Island 2025 rumoured cast: Who could star?

Ella Rae Wise

Kodie Murphy

Michelle Roscoe

Lucy Quinn

Aaron Buckett

Read on to learn more about the rumoured Islanders.

Ella Rae Wise

Ella Rae Wise. MEGA/GC Images

Age: 24

Instagram: @ellaraewise

Earlier this month it was reported that show bosses were lining up Ella Rae Wise for the summer run, which wouldn't be completely unheard of given Joey Essex's stint on the reality series last year.

A source told The Sun: "Ella is up for it because she believes a nice amount of time will have passed between her split with Dan Edgar, and she’ll be ready to start dating again by then.

"It would have been far too soon for her to do something like Celebs Go Dating, but she’ll be up for a single girl summer in the sunshine. Bosses are really keen to make it happen."

Having found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Ella recently appeared on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Kodie Murphy

Kodie Murphy. ITV

Age: 22

Instagram:

Another familiar face who could be heading into the Love Island villa is Kodie Murphy, who first entered the series as a bombshell in 2023.

Kodie himself has hinted that he could be taking part in the series, after posting a TikTok from an airport which he captioned: "POV: Love Island made the call again."

Lucy Quinn

Age: 20

Instagram: @lucyquinnmakeup_

Make-up artist Lucy Quinn is reportedly part of this year's line-up and could potentially enter the villa as a bombshell.

"Lucy is single and ready to mingle," a source told MailOnline. "She can't wait to enter the Love Island villa and is counting down the days until it becomes a reality."

Aaron Buckett

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @aarxncb

Personal trainer Aaron Buckett is rumoured to be part of Love Island 2025, with a source telling The Sun: "Aaron is in the mix for this year's cast, but execs are still finalising whether he'll be in the opening line-up or as a tempting bombshell."

Michelle Roscoe

Age: Unclear

Instagram: @mimi.roscoe

Back in April, The Sun reported that Michelle Roscoe was in talks to appear in the series. If true, Michelle would be the first transgender Islander to appear in the show.

A source told the publication at the time: "Love Island are always looking to evolve and move with the times when it comes to their contestants.

"They have met with Michelle and spoken to her about whether Love Island would be the right show for her.

"She is absolutely gorgeous and an advocate for the trans community so she’d be an incredibly interesting contestant."

Love Island season 12 is coming to ITV2 and ITVX soon.

