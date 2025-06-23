Caprice is planning to go into the villa just being herself, but will she leave finding a partner? As viewers wait to find out, read on to learn more about the Love Island 2025 contestant.

Caprice Alexandra - key facts

Age: 26

Job: Nursery owner

Location: Romford

Who is Caprice Alexandra?

Caprice Alexandra is a nursery owner from Romford who thrives in the sun and thinks Love Island would be perfect for her with her track record in holiday romances.

Admittedly, Caprice is "high maintenance" and she's happy that way. "I've very particular, about everything," she said.

She's headed into the villa just as herself, but that could either be "really chilled and cool, calm and collected or really funny and outgoing".

How old is Caprice Alexandra?

Caprice is 26 years old, and with four years until she reaches 30, she wants a ring.

"The streets are cold. The next person I bring home needs to be my husband."

Is Caprice on social media?

She is!

At the time of writing she has just over 3,000 followers and can be followed on Instagram @capricealexandra.

What does Caprice look for in a partner?

Caprice is looking for a '90s era kind of love. She explained: "A lot of men are quite sassy in this generation. I just want someone that's going to treat me well."

She is after a man who is "obsessed" with her, and is also "a good listener and funny".

