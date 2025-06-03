Londoner Dejon is just the next in a long line of semi-professional footballers who have swapped the pitch for the Love Island villa. But like his predecessors, will Dejon be successful in finding love?

Read on for everything you need to know about Dejon Noel-Williams and why he signed up for Love Island 2025.

Dejon Noel-Williams - key facts

Age: 26

Job: Personal trainer

From: London

Instagram: @dejonnoelwilliams

Who is Dejon Noel-Williams?

Dejon Noel-Williams is a 26-year-old personal trainer from London. Dejon is no stranger to the spotlight, as his dad is a former professional footballer.

Dejon recounted: "My dad being an ex-professional footballer, I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him.

"When I was younger, it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."

Dejon himself previously played football for the Grenada national team in 2021.

How old is Dejon Noel-Williams?

Dejon is 26 years old.

Is Dejon on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Dejon on Instagram @dejonnoelwilliams, where he is already verified and has a following of just over 12,000 at the time of publication.

What does Dejon look for in a partner?

Being a personal trainer, someone who prioritises their health is a non-negotiable for Dejon. But, as always, a kind personality is extremely important, with Dejon seeking "someone who is beautiful on the inside and out".

