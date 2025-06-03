Who is Dejon Noel-Williams? Meet Love Island 2025 contestant and personal trainer
Dejon will be working up a sweat in the villa this year.
Love Island is back once again for another year with a brand new cast of young single people hoping to find love in the villa, and among them is Dejon Noel-Williams.
As always, there have been loads of rumoured Islanders, but the official cast has finally been confirmed - with ITV drip-feeding contestants to us one by one.
Londoner Dejon is just the next in a long line of semi-professional footballers who have swapped the pitch for the Love Island villa. But like his predecessors, will Dejon be successful in finding love?
Read on for everything you need to know about Dejon Noel-Williams and why he signed up for Love Island 2025.
Dejon Noel-Williams - key facts
Age: 26
Job: Personal trainer
From: London
Instagram: @dejonnoelwilliams
Who is Dejon Noel-Williams?
Dejon Noel-Williams is a 26-year-old personal trainer from London. Dejon is no stranger to the spotlight, as his dad is a former professional footballer.
Dejon recounted: "My dad being an ex-professional footballer, I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him.
"When I was younger, it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."
Dejon himself previously played football for the Grenada national team in 2021.
How old is Dejon Noel-Williams?
Dejon is 26 years old.
Is Dejon on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Dejon on Instagram @dejonnoelwilliams, where he is already verified and has a following of just over 12,000 at the time of publication.
What does Dejon look for in a partner?
Being a personal trainer, someone who prioritises their health is a non-negotiable for Dejon. But, as always, a kind personality is extremely important, with Dejon seeking "someone who is beautiful on the inside and out".
