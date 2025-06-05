Ashman was not charged with any offence and, in a statement, the Staffordshire water operative said: "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident.

"I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

His exit left a void in the Love Island 2025 line-up that needed filling urgently, with the season premiere now mere days away, and rugby player Phillips has been selected to fill the vacancy.

If you want to know more about Love Island's latest addition, you've come to the right place – here's everything you need to know about Conor Phillips.

Conor Phillips – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Rugby player

From: Limerick, Ireland

Instagram: @cpeezy

Who is Conor Phillips?

Conor Phillips is a rugby player who has been added to the Love Island 2025 line-up.

He has been competing in the sport for a number of years, including appearances on the Ireland under-20 team and Ireland 7s team. He went on to play for pro team Munster Rugby, based in his hometown of Limerick.

Most recently, he has competed in the All-Ireland League with Terenure College.

How old is Conor Phillips?

Conor Phillips is 25 years old.

Is Conor on Instagram?

Yes! Conor Phillips is on Instagram under the handle @cpeezy.

What does Conor look for in a partner?

Phillips has said that he's looking for "someone who is really sure of themselves".

He elaborated: "Ambitious, a bit of a go-getter and good craic. I like dark eyes and I don't mind a dominant woman."

On his turn-offs, Phillips added: "Being too needy, or needing to do everything together. I like someone to be independent and do their own thing and then we come together and do our thing."

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 9th June 2025.

