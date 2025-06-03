Who is Blu Chegini? Meet Love Island 2025 contestant and construction project manager
Can Blu build a relationship in the villa?
Love Island will be kicking off its latest and 12th season next week, featuring a new batch of singles ready to mingle in the Spanish sun, and one of the hopefuls entering the villa this year is Blu Chegini hailing from London.
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Love Island, so there are bound to be more surprises than ever. Bring on Casa Amor!
Read on for everything you need to know about Blu Chegini ahead of the first episode and what he's looking for in a partner in Love Island 2025.
Blu Chegini - key facts
Age: 26
Job: Construction Project Manager
From: London
Instagram: @bluchegini
Who is Blu Chegini?
Blu is a 26-year-old construction project manager from London. He graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2023 with an honours degree in Construction Project Management, and now works in Fitzrovia.
When he's not working, Blu is an avid boxer, regularly partaking in matches. Ahead of entering the villa, Blu spent time in Thailand earlier this year where he undertook a Muay Thai Boxing course.
On top of all that, Blu also models and was recently signed to Undivided modelling agency.
How old is Blu Chegini?
Blu is 26 years old.
Is Blu on Instagram?
Yes! You can follow Blu on Instagram @bluchegini, where he shares pictures of his boxing escapades and also some modelling photos.
What does Blu look for in a partner?
Blu didn't specify looks at all when speaking of his type, instead recounted looking for: "Someone who is family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive. Personality goes a long way."
