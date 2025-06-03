This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Love Island first ever gracing our screens, so there are bound to be more surprises and twists than ever.

In anticipation of the first episode, which will air at 9pm on Monday 9th June on ITV2 and ITVX, here's everything you need to know about Megan Clarke.

Megan Clarke - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Musical theatre performer and energy broker

From: Dublin

Instagram: @meganforteclarke

Who is Megan Clarke?

Megan is a 24-year-old musical theatre performer and energy broker from Dublin. She currently lives in Brighton after graduating from The Brighton Academy of performing arts and musical theatre.

Megan is no stranger to the fame that Love Island can bring as she is friends with 2024 cast member Harriett Blackmore.

Megan has already spent some time in the limelight after going viral on TikTok, where she has 20,000 followers at the time of publication: "Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it. I’ve also done panto."

How old is Megan Clarke?

Megan is 24 years old.

Is Megan on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Megan on Instagram @meganforteclarke, where she has nearly 9,000 followers at the time of publication and shares pictures of her on nights out and hanging out with friends.

What does Megan look for in a partner?

Megan really isn't fussy when it comes to looks in a potential partner and says that it's all about personality.

"Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour. If they’re not bad-looking, that’s always a plus. I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet.

"I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1, so any height really," she said.

