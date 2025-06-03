We've been fed cast members one by one, and next up is cabin crew Helena Ford who is swapping globe trotting for settling down to find love in the Love Island Villa - here's everything you need to know about Helena ahead of the first episode.

Helena Ford - key facts

Age: 29

Job: Cabin crew

From: London

Instagram: @helenaforddd

Who is Helena Ford?

Helena is a 29-year-old cabin crew member from London.

Helena is no stranger to the limelight or the fame that Love Island can bring as she is friends with 2018 cast member and bombshell Zara McDermott.

Helena also has other famous friends among the likes of Gary Lineker's son Angus and Piers Morgan's son Spencer.

Through her job she has travelled all over the world, with her Instagram boasting luxury trips to Dubai, Lake Como in Italy, Florida, the Maldives, Monaco, Singapore, South Africa and even as far away as Australia.

How old is Helena Ford?

Helena is 29 years old, making her among the eldest in this year's show.

Is Helena on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Helena on Instagram @helenaforddd where she mainly shares pictures of her travelling around the world.

What does Helena look for in a partner?

Despite being a Southerner herself, Helena is looking for a Northener as she finds them funny.

She said: "I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners. If you look through my previous dating history, you’ll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed."

