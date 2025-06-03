Season 12 of the show, hosted by the beloved Maya Jama, is set to start next week, Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ben Holbrough and why he signed up for Love Island 2025.

Ben Holbrough - key facts

Age: 23

Job: Private hire taxi driver

From: Gloucester

Instagram: @ben.holbrough

Who is Ben Holbrough?

Ben is a 23-year-old private hire taxi driver from Gloucester. When he's not busy doing drop-offs, 6'2 Ben also works as a model, which he has been doing for the past six years.

When asked to compare his love life to a business, Ben described it as "bankrupt". "I’d have been out of business a long time ago. That’s exactly why I’m here."

How old is Ben Holbrough?

Ben is 23 years old.

Is Ben on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Ben on Instagram @ben.holbrough, where he has 11,000 followers at the time reporting and mainly shares posts of his workouts and modelling photos.

What does Ben look for in a partner?

For Ben, looks are important when seeking out a partner, and he knows exactly what he's after: "Someone sexy, good-looking, good chat, good vibes, nice teeth and good eye contact - they’re all the traits I look for.

"Oh, and also a cute smile, I just look at you and know I can be around you all day, every day."

