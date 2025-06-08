This season marks the 10th anniversary of the show's debut, and we've already been promised more twists than ever before.

Toni's entrance sure to bring some drama to proceedings, so read on for everything you need to know about her ahead of the first episode of Love Island 2025.

Toni Laites - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Las Vegas Pool Cabana Server

From: Connecticut

Who is Toni Laites?

Toni is a 24-year-old American from Connecticut, who is currently as a Las Vegas Pool Cabana Server.

Toni has said that she wants to date a British guy because she's lived in three different states in the US and is still single, adding: "It’s time to try something new!"

"I have some British friends and they’re pretty charming," she said. "I think all Americans love a good accent. British men are just more polite, with better manners."

She has said that her biggest ick is people with "bad hygiene", "bad breath" and people who don't get hair cuts.

Toni has said she doesn't "want to be super messy" in the villa, and that she's "hoping to come out with friends of course".

"I guess I’m the party starter, I want everyone to have fun," she said.

Toni has ulcerative colitis and made the papers in her hometown when she had to go to hospital the same week as her senior prom – despite having initially been told it wasn't possible for her to attend, she was eventually able to make it to prom.

She said: "What I hope people see from me being on Love Island is that not all illnesses are visible. It doesn’t have to hold you back, you can travel etc… I live my life day-to-day like anyone else."

How old is Toni Laites?

Toni is 24 years old.

Is Toni on Instagram?

No, as of now Toni does not appear to have an Instagram account.

What does Toni look for in a partner?

Toni has been clear about her perfect man when heading into the villa, saying she's looking for someone with "darker hair" and a "clean hair cut", who is "definitely muscular but not too muscular" and is "super fit".

She's also said she's hoping to meet someone that can make her laugh, and who she could maybe start a family with one day.

