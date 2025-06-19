It was up to Harrison to bring back either Toni Laites or Malisha Jordan back into the villa, and it was clear after finding out Toni was American and went to the same university he currently studies at, sparks were destined to fly.

But what is there to know about Harrison Solomon? Read on to learn more about the Love Island 2025 bombshell.

Harrison Solomon - key facts

Harrison Solomon. ITV

Age: 22

Job: Student

Location: Florida, but originally from Burton-on-Trent

Who is Harrison Solomon?

Harrison Solomon is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa and is a 22-year-old footballer studying in Florida.

Harrison signed with Derby County Football club in 2019 as part of their youth team. He then began studying at the University of New Hampshire, whose football team he also plays for.

How old is Harrison Solomon?

Harrison is 22 years old, making him one of the youngest Islanders in the villa.

Is Harrison on Instagram?

Harrison Solomon. ITV

He sure is! You can follow Harrison on Instagram @hj_solomon.

Most of his posts are of him in Florida, spending time by the beach and topping up his tan – just what he'll be doing in the villa.

What does Harrison look for in a partner?

Harrison admitted that he likes "American girls", adding: "Their personality is slightly different, in general they're more confident and go for what they want. But I like a challenge, I like a bit of the chase."

Quizzed by the gils in the villa about what he looks for in a partner, Harrison said he tends to go for brunettes with green eyes and someone with a fiery personality.

