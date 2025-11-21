Despite being in the thick of winter, rumours have already begun about who could appear in the upcoming Love Island: All Stars series.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that a third instalment of All Stars would air in 2026, with an extended version to come.

Instead of five weeks, the Islanders will spend six weeks in the villa, and will once more feature Islanders from past series, though official details on who will take part are yet to be confirmed.

But whose names have been thrown into the mix? Read on to find out who is rumoured to take part in All Stars 2026...

The following people have been rumoured and speculated to be entering...

Read on to learn more about the rumoured contestants.

Millie Court

Millie Court. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 29

Instagram: @milliegracecourt

First appeared: Season 7 (2021)

Millie Court first appeared on Love Island in 2021 and went on to win the programme alongside former boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Despite the pair splitting up in 2022, they reunited but have since broken up once more.

The Daily Mail has reported that Millie is "ready to start dating again and couldn't resist the opportunity to return to the villa".

However, shortly after reports emerged, Millie shared on Snapchat (via Closer): "Why do the press just chat absolute f**in b*****ks".

So it remains to be seen if she is truly going into the villa...

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard. ITV

Age: 29

Instagram: @curtispritchard12

First appeared: Season 5 (2019)

Curtis Pritchard is a rather memorable contestant in Love Island history, particularly when it comes to his desire to wake up and make coffee for his fellow Islanders each morning.

He first appeared on the show in 2019 and came in fourth place alongside Maura Higgins. In recent years, Curtis has appeared on Love Island Games and the most recent series of All Stars, in which he came in third place alongside former winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

"He knows some people will scoff about this being his third time in the villa, but he thinks it could be fourth time lucky," a source claimed to The Sun.

Will Curtis prove it is fourth time lucky?

Casey O'Gorman

Casey O'Gorman. ITV

Age: 29

Instagram: @caseyogorman

First appeared: Season 9 (2023)

Casey O'Gorman is quite the mainstay when it comes to Love Island.

He first appeared on the main series in 2023, before starring in both seasons of All Stars and, more recently, Love Island Games season 2.

Maybe it could be fifth time lucky?

Away from Love Island, Casey has also been a cast member on Made in Chelsea.

Harrison Solomon

Harrison Solomon. ITV

Age: 22

Instagram: @hj_solomon

First appeared: Season 12 (2025)

Harrison Solomon appeared on Love Island this summer and bowed out in quite dramatic fashion.

He appeared as a bombshell and struck up a romance with Toni Laites, but it was Casa Amor bombshell Lauren Wood who caught his eye.

When Lauren was dumped from the villa, Harrison followed after her the following day and while they continued a relationship on the outside, they ultimately called it quits.

An insider told The Sun: “The break-up is still very fresh, but Harrison knows that there is a limited window to take these opportunities and he is keen for another go in the villa."

Will more chaos await?

Andrada Pop

Andrada. ITV

Age: 27

Instagram: @_andradapop

First appeared: Season 12 (2025)

Andrada Pop appeared on the most recent series of Love Island, having joined the cast as a Casa Amor bombshell.

While Dejon caught her eye in the villa, she ultimately coupled up with Ben Holbrough, and they left the villa hand-in-hand.

Though their romance wasn't very long and they split shortly after leaving the show.

She previously told The Sun: "I would definitely do it! I didn't find love this time round, so would definitely be up for giving it another go."

Love Island: All Stars returns in 2026.

