"I love being a bombshell," said Samie of her arrival into the villa. "I think it's fun and powerful."

So, as her journey begins once more, read on for everything you need to know about Samie Elishi.

Samie Elishi key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Samie. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Influencer

Instagram: @samieelishi

Who is Samie Elishi?

Samie Elishi is a 25-year-old content creator who was previously a finalist on Love Island 2023.

Since her villa days, Samie has been making beauty, fashion and travel content across her social media channels.

What season of Love Island was Samie Elishi on?

Samie Elishi appeared as a bombshell on Love Island season 9, during the series' winter instalment in 2023.

Entering the villa on day 14, Samie eventually found a connection with bombshell Tom Clare and the pair made it all the way to the final and came in third place.

The season was eventually won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare?

Love Island's Samie and Tom. ITV

One month after leaving the villa, Tom and Samie split up, with it being down to things not "working on the outside".

Samie said of their split at the time: "Me and Tom have broken up. It's ended on good terms. No one's done anything bad to each other, there's still lots and lots of love there. It just wasn't working on the outside and we both agreed on the majority of the things.

"There's no bad blood there, me and Tom. I would never say a bad word about him and he wouldn't about me."

Tom appeared on Love Island All Stars in 2024 and later won the show with Molly Smith, whom he is still in a relationship with.

Why is Samie Elishi returning for Love Island All Stars?

Asked why she wanted to return to Love Island, Samie said: "I want to return because, who gets to do this twice? You think it's a once in a lifetime opportunity, so if you get offered to do it twice, you’ve got to do it again.

"We had such a good time last time, why not! My relationship didn’t work out so hopefully it’s second time’s a charm."

Love Island All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

