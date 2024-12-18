While the official line-up is yet to be announced, rumours about who could be spending their January in a sun-kissed location to pull people for chats are already rampant.

From potential awkward reunions with exes to some fiery confrontations with former friends-turned-foes, it's sure to be something not to miss.

Here are all the rumours for who could be heading into the villa so far...

Who is rumoured to appear in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda Strafford for Love Island 2021. ITV

First Appeared: Season 7 (2021)

Lucinda first entered the villa as a bombshell on day nine of the 2021 summer season, lasting just over two weeks.

During that time, she was coupled up with Brad McClelland, Danny Bibby and Aaron Francis, before being dumped on day 28.

After failing to find love the first time around, she then went on to appear on Love Island Australia in 2023, having much better luck at finding romance with Zac Nunns.

The couple were runners-up of the season, but split four months later.

A source told The Sun in November that she was hoping a return for All Stars could be the kick-start to 2025 she needs.

"Lucinda has had her fair share of heartbreak this year, and she’s looking for a fresh chance at love," they said.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for Love Island season 8. ITV

First Appeared: Season 8 (2022)

Ekin-Su arrived on season 8 as an early bombshell, and wasted no time in throwing the cat amongst the pigeons.

However, it was Davide Sanclimenti that eventually won her heart, with the duo going on to win the entire season.

The pair stayed together for 18 months before splitting for good in January 2024.

Since the show, Ekin-Su has appeared on Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

MailOnline reported Ekin-Su is now in the final stages of securing her spot in the Love Island All Stars villa, with a source telling them: "The deal is agreed in principle, there's still some details to sort out, but there's huge hope she's finally agreed to take a second chance at finding long-lasting love in front of the nation."

Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne in Love Island 2022. ITV

First Appeared: Season 8 (2022)

Another face from season 8, Paige was first reported to be in talks to head to All Stars in November 2024.

Paige had a roller coaster experience the first time around, arriving on day one and partnering up with Luca Bish, then was left single, before Jacques O'Neill arrived on the show and won her over.

Even when bombshell Jay Younger chose to couple up with her, she returned to Jacques when she got the chance at the next recoupling, even surviving the Casa Amor twist to remain faithful.

However, things took a turn with the arrival of Adam Collard, who took her on a date, which prompted a heated exchange with Jacques.

Jacques abruptly left the show, later saying he did so for his mental health, stating he was "not acting like himself".

Paige and Adam remained together for the rest of their time on the show, before being dumped on day 56 after a public vote. They split two months later.

A source told The Sun: "Paige was in talks to do All Stars earlier this year, but things didn’t quite work out, and she didn’t make the final cut.

"This time around, producers are really keen to have her back. They think she is the perfect addition to spice things up."

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde in Love Island 2023

First Appeared: Season 10 (2023)

At the beginning of the 2023 summer season, Tyrique Hyde was coupled up with Ella Thomas by the public - who proved to truly be cupid for this pair.

Despite Tyrique briefly being stolen by bombshell Leah Taylor in a recoupling, the pair quickly reunited, and remained together throughout the entire show.

They eventually placed third that season, being beaten by winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

Unfortunately, the couple confirmed they had split in March 2024, but seeing as the first time around was so successful, it's rumoured Tyrique's now in talks to give the villa another chance.

A source told The Sun: "He was a huge fan favourite and he makes good TV, but the real question is: is he over Ella?

"They’ve been spotted out a few times since the split, and ITV only want people who are on the show to find love."

Grace Jackson

Grace Jackson in Love Island 2024. ITV/Love Island

First Appeared: Season 11 (2024)

Grace entered the villa on day 12 of the 2024 summer season, and immediately caused trouble as the ex of fellow Islander Joey Essex.

The pair quickly reignited their romance, much to the annoyance of Samantha Kenny, who Joey quickly dumped for another chance with his former flame.

However, it turns out they were exes for a reason – and after just a few days, she was stolen away by bombshell Konnor, and then after that she coupled up with Reuben Collins.

She was then chosen by newcomer Harry, before moving on to Blade during Casa Amor, and then recoupling with Reuben when Blade was dumped from the villa.

Grace and Reuben were dumped on day 52 after public vote, and they didn't last on the outside.

But it seems her Love Island journey isn't over yet, with Grace's rep telling The Sun in November: "Grace has been approached for All Stars and we are considering all options at the moment."

Love Island All Stars starts 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

