After failing to find love the first time round, these Love Islanders are still single and ready to mingle in the hope of finding The One and landing a cash prize.

So who will be coupled up with who this year? Who is destined to be dumped once again? And what bombshells will be preparing to cause trouble as the series progresses?

Here’s everything you need to know about what is sure to be an epic season – from when the series starts, to who’s expected to walk through those villa doors.

Love Island: All Stars 2024 cast. ITV

ITV has confirmed that Love Island All Stars will be landing on our screens on Monday 13th January at 9pm.

The news was confirmed on social media by the channel, who posted an invitation written by host Maya Jama.

The invite read: "Dear Islander, as dating royalty, you are cordially invited back to the villa as a Love Island All Star. Dress to impress," alongside the date and a sign-off by Maya.

How often does Love Island All Stars air?

Love Island All Stars will air every night at 9pm except for Saturdays.

Instead, ITV2 will air an episode of Unseen Bits which will recap the week’s events and show footage that didn’t make it to the main show.

It is expected that Love Island Aftersun will also be returning on Sunday nights, with Maya Jama discussing what’s been going on in the villa with a studio audience and special guests.

Maya Jama for Love Island All Stars. Hollie Molloy/ITV

Who will be in the Love Island All Stars season 2 cast?

It has currently not been confirmed who will be heading back to the villa for the new season, so keep an eye out!

However, it has been rumoured that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who won the 2022 regular Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti, is among those who have been in talks to appear.

Ekin-Su and Davide remained together for 18 months after leaving the villa before acrimoniously splitting up in January 2024.

It is also believed that the stars who appeared in last year’s season will not come back again, ruling out 25 beloved faces from the show’s run.

This includes Liberty Poole, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth, Anton Danyluk, Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Harrison.

Molly Smith and Tom Clare won last year's All Stars series and are still together, ruling them out as well, while Chris Taylor won’t be returning as he is currently signed up to this year’s Dancing on Ice, which airs at the same time.

Love Island All Stars starts 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.