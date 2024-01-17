They were soon joined by exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith, who ended up recoupling despite having split six months ago.

How to watch Love Island: All Stars in 2024

Love Island: All Stars airs on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm. For those wanting to watch live, you can watch new episodes on ITVX or stream live on ITVX. Episodes will also be available to stream at a later date on ITVX.

On Monday 15th January, the launch episode aired on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a broadcast takeover.

ITVX is free to use, but for those who prefer to go ad-free or who want to watch on the go, you'll need to subscribe to the premium version which also gives you access to additional shows and boxsets from BritBox.

It will cost you £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

If you decide to sign up to ITVX Premium, you’ll also be able to download shows to your smartphone or tablet. You can test out the service with a free seven-day trial by heading over to itv.com (just remember that you’ll be charged once those seven days are up).

How to watch Love Island

Previous seasons of Love Island are also available to stream on ITVX.

If you fancy revisiting a season or aren't quite sure which season some of the cast in the Love Island: All Stars line-up come from and what to see what they were like back then, well your in luck as they have episodes from season 1 to season 10.

Can you watch Love Island: Games on ITVX?

Unfortunately not.

Love Island: Games originally aired on Peacock.

RadioTimes.com understands that there are currently no plans for the show to air on ITVX. However, some Peacock content is made available on SKY or via a NOW account, but the show's availability on Peacock UK is unconfirmed.

We'll keep you updated once we know more.

Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2 at 9pm on weekdays and Sundays. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

