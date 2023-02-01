Things are about to get even more complicated on Love Island 2023 .

This is, of course, only after there is a recoupling that results in the departure of one of the girls as they one is left single.

With only two stable couples in the form of Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga plus farmer Will Young and Aussie bombshell Jessie Wynter, which couples survive remains to be seen.

So, just who exactly is the new Love Island 2023 bombshell Casey O'Gorman?

All the gossip in your inbox. A better way to keep up... Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How old is Casey O’Gorman?

Casey O'Gorman is 26 years old.

Where is Casey O'Gorman from?

Casey O'Gorman is from Tring.

What is Casey O'Gorman's job?

Casey O'Gorman is a Recruitment Consultant.

Why did Casey O'Gorman want to take part in Love Island?

Casey and Jordan join winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Before heading into the villa, Casey revealed: "I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend. I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!"

He added on what he can bring to the villa: "I’ll be the cheekiest boy in VillaI can definitely see myself kissing a lot of the girls in there!

"So I guess, lots of entertainment and lots of drama!"

Is Casey O'Gorman on Instagram?

Yes, Casey O'Gorman is on Instagram with the handle @caseyogorman.

Who is Casey O'Gorman interested in?

The recruiter teased: "There’s honestly so many I have my eye on…"

Casey described himself as: "Very cheeky, naughty, outgoing, ambitious. They’d say I’m very driven at everything I do, I always aim to be the best and come first at pretty much everything. They’d also say I’ve got a big heart, I’m very lovable."

However, he noted: "I’m really squeamish. I once cut my hand and passed out."

Love Island airs daily on ITV2 and ITVX from 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.