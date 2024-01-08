Harrison makes her comeback along with the likes of season 7's Kaz Kamwi, Toby Aromalaran, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish. More islanders are expected to join them at a later date to shake things up as bombshells.

Georgia was the first islander to be confirmed for All Stars.

Originally in season 3, Georgia arrived in the villa as a bombshell. This time round, she'll be part of the starting line-up – something she hopes might help her find love.

"The last time I went in as a bombshell and I always wondered if I would have found love if I’d gone in a bit earlier. When I heard about Love Island: All Stars, I thought it was meant to be," she said ahead of her comeback.

Read on for everything you need to know about her.

Georgia Harrison - key facts

Georgia Harrison.

Age: 29

From: Essex

Season: 3

Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison

Who is Georgia Harrison?

Georgia Harrison is a reality TV star and influencer, best known for appearing on season 3 of Love Island as a bombshell.

Since Love Island, Georgia has appeared on Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

Earlier this year, she fronted her own documentary, Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear, in which she opened up about being the victim of revenge porn after her ex-partner Stephen Bear was convicted of posting a sex tape of her online.

In 2022, Bear was found guilty of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and was sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment.

Is Georgia Harrison on Instagram?

She sure is and can be followed at @georgialouiseharrison

Why is Georgia returning for Love Island: All Stars?

Georgia is hoping to lift the mood and, hopefully, fall in love.

She said: "As much as this year's been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work. This is the last year of my 20’s so I want to go in the Villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with.

"I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love."

And she's planning to do things differently this year, adding: "This time around I’m going to be more confident, I was 21 the first time around, I’m now 29 and I feel like I know myself fully at this age.

"I’ve also got new boobs, which is great when you’re in a bikini so they’re ready to rock and roll! I think above all else I’m just going to have as much fun as possible."

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

