Well, we can confirm that there is a rather big change on the horizon for the Love Island sister show, with Aftersun not acting as a companion series for All Stars.

In a statement to RadioTimes.com from ITV, a spokesperson said: "Aftersun is not happening in its traditional form as Love Island All Stars is a separate series to Love Island.

"Instead, interviews will take place outside the villa with Maya Jama, so it looks and feels different to the regular show.

"The change enables fans to see a lot more of popular presenter Maya Jama during the main show, as her role and involvement increases."

Aftersun usually aired on Sunday nights, to accompany the regular Love Island series, providing hilarious commentary from panellists Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson with host Jama.

The show featured special guests, dumped Islanders and stars from previous seasons, who all gave their opinions on the goings-on in the villa.

Well, while we can expect Aftersun to make its return with the regular Love Island summer run, All Stars will see a different kind of debrief, with more Maya Jama one-liners to enjoy.

So far, not much else is currently known about the series, as details are understandably being kept under wraps for now.

We've been treated to a mysterious teaser trailer, but as for which previous Islanders will make a return in this South Africa-set instalment, the jury is still out.

Rumours do continue to swirl over certain former stars, though, with the likes of Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and Georgia Steel just a few of the names potentially attached to the upcoming series.

We do know that it will provide weeks of reality TV entertainment, and has been described as a "must-watch series" by Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment.

He teased: "It's set to be a must-watch series, seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!"

Love Island: All Stars premieres on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 15th January 2024 at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

