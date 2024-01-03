As previously announced, the first episode of the new season will air on ITV1 and ITV2 simultaneously, before reverting to the usual ITV2/ITVX rollout for the rest of its run.

Fans are eager to find out exactly who will be returning for the landmark edition, but the broadcaster has remained tight-lipped on the Love Island All Stars line-up so far.

Names who are rumoured to be taking part include Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko, Theo Campbell, Georgia Steel and Mitchel Taylor, but this is purely speculation for the time being.

Previously, it had been confirmed that Love Island All Stars was kicking off sometime in January, with a glossy teaser seeing presenter Maya Jama back in action for the reality event.

Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, teased: "It's set to be a must-watch series, seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!"

All Stars takes the place of the usual Love Island winter edition, which was won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan last year.

The star-studded new format could succeed in giving the series a whole new lease of life, following widespread reports of a ratings drop for the latest summer series.

The landscape of dating reality shows has certainly grown more competitive since Love Island's 2015 relaunch, with rivals including Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind and I Kissed a Boy (soon to be followed by I Kissed a Girl).

