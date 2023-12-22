With the release month now announced, alongside some epic teasers from host Maya Jama, here's everything we know about Love Island: All Stars.

Kind of. ITV has confirmed that Love Island: All Stars will air in January 2024, but are yet to confirm what day it will begin.

Not much else is known about the release date, but the creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, Mike Spencer, previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that All Stars is "a must-watch".

He said: "It's set to be a must-watch series, seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!"

Once the release date is confirmed, we'll be sure to update this page.

Love Island: All Stars rumoured contestants

Michael Griffiths. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Superdry Getty Images

Given the January release month, it won't be long before some of our favourite islanders will be back in the villa hoping to get another chance at finding love.

ITV has not yet confirmed which former islanders will be making a return to the villa, but rumours have been swirling around online regarding some potential cast members.

Some of those rumoured include season 10's Catherine Agbaje, who fans think is heading into the villa due to her recently following a make-up artist who works on the show on social media.

Others who have been rumoured include Paige Thorne, Michael Griffiths and Ovie Soko.

Who is the Love Island: All Stars host?

Maya Jama. ITV ITV / Lifted Entertainment

Maya Jama will be returning to her hosting duties for Love Island: All Stars and, as usual, she will be styled to perfection, delivering the news of looming recouplings and, of course, crowning the future winners.

Is there a Love Island: All Stars trailer?

There is currently only a teaser trailer for Love Island: All Stars, which features Maya Jama, but besides that there isn't a full-length trailer for Love Island: All Stars.

Love Island All Stars will air on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.

