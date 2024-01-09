But almost a decade later, he's ready to bring his love story full circle by returning to the villa where he first found fame.

As he himself mentioned, Luis found love in the villa before. He coupled up with Cally Jane Beech and and narrowly missed out on the prize, finishing in fourth place.

The pair then went on to have Vienna, the first Love Island baby, but after a couple of brief reconciliations, he and Cally have remained separated.

Read on for everything else you need to know about this member of the Love Island: All Stars 2024 line-up.

Luis Morrison - key facts

Luis Morrison. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Footballer

From: London

Season: 1

Instagram: @luismorrison39

Who is Luis Morrison?

Luis Morrison is a professional football and self-described entrepreneur. He's best known for reaching the final of the first season of Love Island along with Cally Jane Beech.

He has two children.

What season of Love Island was Luis Morrison on?

Luis Morrison, ITV

Luis Morrison was on the first season of Love Island back in 2015. He finished in fourth place with Cally Jane Beech, and had one of the first ever Love Island babies.

Is Luis Morrison on Instagram?

Yes! He shares snaps of his football and showbiz adventures on @luismorrison39.

Why is Luis Morrison returning for Love Island: All Stars

Luis describes going on Love Island as the "best experience of [his] life," so of course he'd want to go back.

"I found love in the Villa before and who knows if I can find love in there again?" he teased.

But nearly a decade on, is it the same person going back in the villa?

Before entering the villa, he said: "I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens."

Love Island: All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

