Amongst the brand new cast is gas engineer Mitchel Taylor from Sheffield. But will the 26-year-old be turning any heads this summer?

Mitchel Taylor - Key Facts

Age: 26

Job: Gas engineer

From: Sheffield

Who is Mitchel Taylor?

Mitchell is a 26-year-old gas engineer from Sheffield who will be looking for love and possibly a brand deal in the villa.

Is Mitchel Taylor on Instagram?

Yes, Mitchel is very active on Instagram and regularly updates his followers with lifestyle and fitness content. His handle is @mitcheltaylor_.

Why did Mitchel Taylor sign up for Love Island?

Talking about why he wants to join the show, Mitchell said he is ready to “settle down”.

Speaking to ITV, he said: "I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate."

He continued: "I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.

What is Mitchel Taylor looking for in a partner?

Talking about what he’s looking for in a partner, he told ITV: "I’m just really picky. I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with.

"I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field any more, I want to find the one."

