Three contestants have left the castle so far – Aubrey and Kyra, both of whom were murdered, and Sonja, who was banished.

As we're left on a cliffhanger from episode 3, which saw either Traitor Ash or Faithful Brian about to be banished, Sonja has now spoken exclusively with RadioTimes.com, and revealed whether she had suspicions about any of the four Traitors – Ash, Harry, Miles and Paul.

Sonja said: "Well, I certainly didn't suspect two of them. But Ash I did. It was melon gate. I always had melon in the morning and Ash was sat behind the melon, and I thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna practise this.'

"I sort of said, 'Are you a Traitor?' Then I saw in her eyes, this absolute shock and horror, and I thought, 'Oops, I hit a nerve there.' So that was a bit of good luck."

Paul, Ash and Harry in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert

She continued: "And then Paul as well, I was pretty suspicious of Paul, because he is a really nice guy and I met him on the railway station. We were probably one of the early ones at that station, so we were chatting a little bit there, as you may have seen. He was just so nice.

Read more:

"And then the day after Claudia had chosen her Traitors, he went, like, supersonically nice. I just noticed a step change in the level of his total nicety. And I thought, 'Blimey, you've got super nice so perhaps, maybe – yeah, interesting...'"

Sonja also spoke about how difficult it is to detect Traitors, and whether you can truly sense changes in people's behaviour after they enter the castle and start playing the game.

She said: "Well, it's easy to detect differences, but whether you're seeing them because of your own paranoia, or whether they're genuinely changing because you're in this stressful environment... And they're realising that perhaps they have to have a game face on, so there's lots of reasons why somebody might change and behave differently.

"And then, even as a Faithful, you would want to collaborate with others and make friends. So you might suddenly find you're in a friend zone everywhere you go, and you think, 'What's going on here?' There's just 100 different reasons why people can change. Spotting the genuine change, I think, is much harder than any of us thought."

The Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. The first three episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

