Episode 1 kicked off on Wednesday 3rd January, with the show's host Claudia Winkleman choosing the first three Traitors.

It was then revealed that another Traitor would be recruited in the night by the current Traitors. The person chosen would go on to join them for the remainder of the game.

However, the show's host has admitted she wasn't happy about this.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, she said: "I, or we, weren't in control of the fourth, which was – not that I'm a control freak or anything – but I was angry about that!"

While Claudia selected Harry, Paul and Ash as the original Traitors, the trio were given the choice to pick their fourth Traitor, who was eventually revealed to be 36-year-old veterinary nurse Miles from Birmingham.

Asked why the original Traitors were chosen, she explained: "I think they were passionate. You can't show all of those chats because that would be hours, because I do talk to them for a long time.

"Paul was adamant, in the same way Alyssa was in season 1. She was like, 'Give it to me. I've come here for this title and you've got to give it to me!'

"Harry, because he's compelling and I thought he'd play a good game with that whole, 'You want to kiss me, you want to punch me, I'm going to pretend to be an idiot.' You're not an idiot, so I look forward to what happens here.

"And Ash, because she really, really wanted to win the money, and she wanted to be a Traitor. They felt like a good trio."

In terms of what makes a good Traitor, Winkleman added: "Charm, and I think all three of them in their very different ways can charm anybody. If you think about Wilf, if you think about Amanda, who I still miss – we text a lot – and Alyssa, they were charming."

