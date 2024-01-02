The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman teases “ruthless” season 2 cast

As usual, a number of players will be chosen as “Traitors”, giving them the power to “murder” under the cloak of darkness, while the Faithfuls work tirelessly to suss out who is lying amongst them.

This year, 22 new contestants will take on the ultimate game of trust and deception as The Traitors returns for season 2.

In and around this, they will all work together to build their prize pot, with everyone getting to vote out one person at the end of each day.

If successful at removing all Traitors from the game by the final, the remaining Faithfuls will walk away with the money, but if any Traitors remain in the game, they’ll take all the cash.

A very brutal premise, indeed – and one the show’s host Claudia Winkleman tells us the season 2 contestants certainly lived up to.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the season 2 launch, Winkleman revealed how this year’s players are even more “ruthless” than the season 1 cast.

“They are more ruthless,” she said. “They are less innocent and they have no qualms about accusing people. In the first series, Maddie would occasionally – not occasionally, let’s be honest, but I love Maddie – Maddie would say, ‘I think it’s him but otherwise I’m sure it’s Wilf” and everyone would go, ‘You’re wrong!’

“But, here you just have to see the first round table – it explodes. They want to play the game and they are… impatient is not the right word but they are more brutal!”

She continued: “They’re standout. They’re phenomenal because they’re funny, they’re clever, they’ve watched the show, so as I say, they think they know how to play. They’re wily though – some less than others.”

Trying not to give too much away, Winkleman teased: “There was one person I just fell in love with!”

The Traitors season 2 starts at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January.

