The high fashion teaser sees Jama getting her hair styled and fitted into a red gown to the tune of Frank Sinatra's The Second Time Around.

As the music continues to play, the Love Island host says: "It's happening", before flashing to a blue screen with Love Island: All Stars written in white.

You can watch the full teaser below:

It was previously announced that Love Island: All Stars will air on ITV2 in January 2024, but the cast for the series is yet to be confirmed.

Despite the islanders not being confirmed, people have speculated who could enter the lavish South African villa. Some of those rumoured to be taking part include season 4's Georgia Steel, season 10's Mitchel Taylor, season 5's Michael Griffiths and more.

The series will see the return of legendary islanders from across all seasons as they take a shot at finding love on the programme once again.

Love Island: All Stars will follow the same format as the original series, in which the islanders will couple up with one another and avoid being dumped, and only one pair will be crowned the winners.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Lifted Entertainment said: "It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

"It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!"

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

