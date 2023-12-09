The teaser, which will be broadcast during this Sunday's broadcast of An Audience with Kylie and the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! final, also confirms the return of Maya Jama as host.

You can watch the short teaser here.

We don't yet know any of the former Islanders who will be returning for the 2024 season, but Creative Director at production company Lifted Entertainment, Mike Spencer, previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that Maura Higgins is "so funny" and "amazing", and that he would "love to see her on it".

Read more:

When the All Stars season was officially announced, he said: "It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

"It's set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This will be the third season of the show hosted by Jama, while she also hosted Love Island Games earlier this year, which aired on Peacock in the US.

That show saw fan favourite Islanders from across the globe, including the UK, USA and Australia, couple up and attempt to remain in the competition, while also taking on physical challenges to avoid being dumped from the show.

Love Island: All Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.