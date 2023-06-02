Last month, rumours surrounding an all-stars season started swirling again , when The Sun reported that ITV is currently exploring the possibility, with Islanders such as Maura Higgins, Sophie Piper, India Reynolds, Kem Cetinay and Scott Thomas on a "wish-list" to return.

Back in May 2022, Love Island executive producer at ITV Mike Spencer got fans excited when he revealed he would "personally love" to make an all-stars series in the future, where past Islanders from across all the show's seasons return.

Now, speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's latest season, Spencer addressed the rumours, re-affirming that he would "love" for the season to come to fruition.

Spencer said: "I think I said I’d like to do one last year and then everyone started talking about it! I can’t say anything yet but I’d love to do an all stars!"

Maura on Love Island ITV

When asked who he would like to see back for the new season, and whether this might include season 5's Maura, Spencer said: "I had breakfast with her the other day. She's so funny. She's amazing, so I’d love to see her on it.

Read more:

"Hopefully, you know, we're in talks to do different things. So hopefully we can do an all-star soon. Fingers crossed, but there's so many iconic islanders that I'd love to see. Obviously, some are in relationships now."

If an all-stars season were to come to fruition it would be following in the footsteps of another big ITV format I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! which recently did it's own version of an all-stars series with I'm a Celebrity... South Africa.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That show crowned its first-ever I'm a Celebrity Legend in May, with Myleene Klass emerging victorious.

She said of her win: "Honestly, to my campmates, you guys, thank you so much. Lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place but it did. It's been every bit as magical."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.