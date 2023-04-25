And as teased upon the series's release, we are certainly getting a heavy dose of surprise celebrity appearances, now including Myleene Klass.

I'm a Celebrity is well and truly back on our screens with its brand new South African spin-off series . Kicking off on Monday night, the series has already welcomed in a batch of returning campmates for even more challenges and fear-inducing Bushtucker Trials.

The former Hear'Say star first appeared on I'm a Celeb back in 2006, the same year that Busted's Matt Willis was crowned winner.

In these pre-recorded specials, we'll see the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast fight it out for the title of I'm a Celeb Legend, and joining them is Klass who returns to the jungle once more.

Here's everything you need to know about Mylene Klass before she heads back onto I'm a Celeb.

Who is Myleene Klass?

Myleene Klass Getty

Age: 45

Job: Musician, singer, TV and radio presenter

Previous season: 2006

Instagram: @myleeneklass

Myleene Klass is best known for being a member of pop group Hear'Say, who were formed on television show Popstars and had a string of hits before splitting in 2002. She went on to release a classical album of her own, before going on to become a well-recognised TV, radio presenter and reality TV star.

Klass took part in the sixth season of I'm a Celebrity in 2006 and become the most searched-for celebrity from the show ever on internet search engine MSN.

She also co-hosted the American version of I'm a Celebrity in 2009. In 2020, she was a contestant on Dancing on Ice for its 13th season and was paired with Łukasz Różycki, but became the first celebrity of her run to be eliminated after a skate-off.

Klass is a trained classical musician, having played the violin and piano from a very young age and then as a teenager, studied voice at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She then added the harp to her repertoire, before winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music.

Since 2006, Klass has hosted a show on Classic FM and can currently be heard every Saturday and Sunday evening from 10pm to midnight.

Klass is said to have signed up for All Stars to make her family proud and so her kids can see her "roughing it".

I'm a Celebrity South Africa launches on ITV1 on Monday 24th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

