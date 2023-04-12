The ITV show is airing its very own spin-off, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa, which will see its most memorable campmates battle it out to become the first I'm a Celeb Legend.

Ant and Dec are returning to the Jungle for a new series of I'm A Celebrity – however, they won't be heading Down Under and these famous faces have done it all before.

From Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan and Countdown's Carol Vorderman to Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, a number of fan favourites are taking on this spin-off, which has a couple of twists in store.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of All Stars.

I'm a Celebrity...South Africa cast: Full line-up entering jungle

The full line-up of the I'm a Celebrity...South Africa cast is as follows.

Amir Khan

Jordan Banjo

Helen Flanagan

Carol Vorderman

Fatima Whitbread

Paul Burrell

Phil Tufnell

Janice Dickinson

Shaun Ryder

Here is all you need to know about the stars taking part.

Amir Khan

©ITV Plc

Age: 36

Job: Boxer

Previous series: 2017

Amir Khan is a former professional boxer who has representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games, picking up a silver medal in 2004 and a gold medal at the 2003 Junior Olympics.

Since his boxing career began at the age of 11, Khan has held unified light-welterweight world championships between 2009 and 2012 as well as the Commonwealth lightweight title from 2007 until 2008. He was banned from professional earlier this month for two years after ostarine was found in his doping test following his match against Kell Brook.

Outside of boxing, Khan appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2017, coming in fifth place, and starred in his own BBC Three reality show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

Jordan Banjo

©ITV Plc

Age: 30

Job: Diversity star and TV presenter

Previous series: 2016

Jordan Banjo is a dancer and TV presenter, best known as a member of Diversity, the dance troupe that won Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Since winning BGT, Banjo has presented shows like Got to Dance, Dancing on Ice, The Greatest Dancer and Eat Well for Less as well as KISS Breakfast with Perri Kiely. He appeared on I'm a Celebrity in 2016 and was the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle.

Helen Flanagan

©ITV Plc

Age: 32

Job: Ex Corrie star

Previous series: 2012

Helen Flanagan is an actress who rose to fame after starring as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street. The 32-year-old joined the soap in 2000, staying on cobbles for 12 years before leaving and returning for one year in 2017.

Since leaving Corrie, Flanagan has appeared on Soapstar Superstar, Hell's Kitchen, All Star Family Fortune, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Wedding Planner and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, while she briefly returned to acting for one episode of Holby City.

Carol Vorderman

©ITV Plc

Age: 62

Job: TV personality and presenter

Previous series: 2016

Carol Vorderman is best known as the co-host of Countdown, appearing on the show between 1982 and 2008. She has since appeared on Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News for You, Lorraine and Beat the Chasers, and has hosted the Pride of Britain Awards since 1999.

Vorderman competed on I'm A Celebrity back in 2015, finishing in eighth place.

Fatima Whitbread

©ITV Plc

Age: 62

Job: Olympic javelin thrower

Previous series: 2011

Fatima Whitbread is a former Olympic athlete, who broke the world record for javelin throwing at the 1986 European Athletics Championships. She has two gold medals (1986 European Championships, 1987 World Championships) and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1987.

Since retiring in 1992, Whitbread has appeared on A Question of Sport, The Wright Stuff, ITV's Find A Family, Celebrity Wrestling, This Morning and Pilgrimage: Road to Istanbul, while in 2011, she took part in I'm a Celeb, coming in third place.

Paul Burrell

©ITV Plc

Age: 56

Job: Cricketer and radio personality

Previous series: 2004

Paul Burrell is a former servant of the British Royal Household and a TV personality. He is best known as the butler to Princess Diana until her death in 1997, after which he released a memoir and appeared on Australian Princess, Countdown, Stars in Their Eyes and Through the Keyhole.

He took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2004, becoming a runner-up on the season.

Phil Tufnell

©ITV Plc

Age: 64

Job: Former royal butler and TV personality

Previous series: 2003

Phil Tufnell is a former cricketer who played on the England cricket team from 1986 until 2002.

After retiring from the sport in 2002, he forged a media career, appearing on Blankety Blank, They Think It's All Over, A Question of Sport, The One Show, All Star Mr & Mrs and The Jump. He took part on I'm a Celebrity in 2003 and went on to win the show.

Janice Dickinson

©ITV Plc

Age: 68

Job: Model and TV personality

Previous series: 2007

Janice Dickinson is a model and TV personality, best known as a judge on America's Next Top Model, on which she appeared from 2003 until 2006. She also appeared in her own reality show The Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Big Brother.

She took part in I'm A Celebrity in 2007 and came in second place, before going on to compete in the US version of the show.

Shaun Ryder

©ITV Plc

Age: 60

Job: Happy Mondays singer

Previous series: 2010

Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder is a performer and TV personality, best known as the lead singer of the rock band. He has also appeared on Would I Lie to You?, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Mastermind and That Sunday Night Show.

He took competed on I'm a Celebrity's 2010 show, finishing in second place.

I'm A Celebrity...South Africa arrives on ITV1 soon. Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

