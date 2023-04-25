But it was the end of the episode which really shocked viewers, as it was revealed that three former campmates would be joining the camp.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa continued this evening on ITV1, with Janice Dickinson and Jordan Banjo sitting down for the first eating trial.

In a preview for Wednesday's episode, Jordan could be seen reading a Bush Bulletin as he told the rest of the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast that Andy Whyment, Georgia "Toff" Toffolo and Myleene Klass were on the way.

There was a twist, however, with the current campmates having to decide which celebrity they wanted to join them for dinner. The person chosen would also be responsible for winning stars for the evening meal.

Following the news, Amir Khan could be heard backing Toff, but some of the others seemed to be Team Andy, while Carol Vorderman sided with her friend Myleene.

So will it be Georgia?

Read on for everything you need to know about Georgia Toffolo, as she returns for I'm a Celebrity South Africa.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Georgia Toffolo?

Georgia Toffolo on I'm a Celebrity 2017. ITV Studios

Age: 28

Job: Reality TV star

Previous season: 2017 (Season 17)

Instagram: @georgiatoffolo

Twitter: @ToffTalks

Georgia "Toff" Toffolo is a reality TV star best known for appearing on E4's Made in Chelsea from 2014.

In 2017, she took part on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and was crowned the Queen of the Jungle that year, beating the likes of actor Jamie Lomas and TV and radio presenter Iain Lee.

A year after taking part in the ITV1 show, Toff released her first book Always Smiling on 6th September 2018.

Toff is no stranger to reality TV, having started out on MIC. As well as this, she took part in Celebrity Hunted Stand Up to Cancer in 2019, partnering with Stanley Johnson, who she met on IAC. In 2020, Toff and her dog, Monty, appeared in 2020 on Channel 4's Celebrity Snoop Dogs.

The reality TV star has also branched out into documentaries, fronting In Search of Perfect Skin in 2022. Produced by ITN Productions, the 60-minute film aired on ITV2 last year.

The doc saw Toff, "who has previously taken a well-known but controversial prescription acne medication called Roaccutane", investigating how the drug has affected some users.

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.