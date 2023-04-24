It's nearly time to head to the jungle for I'm a Celebrity South Africa – the ITV reality show's spin-off featuring an all-star cast .

Joining them in the new South Africa camp is Amir Khan, who took part in the 2017 season and came in fifth place.

Chatting about returning to the show, the athlete said that he'll be bringing fighting spirit to the camp, adding: "It's going to be like stepping into a ring and I am sure I will be fine."

Here's everything you need to know about Amir Khan and what he's been up to since leaving the show several years ago.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Amir Khan?

Amir Khan Getty

Age: 36

Job: Boxer

Previous series: 2017

Twitter: @amirkingkhan

Instagram: @amirkingkhan

Amir Khan is a professional boxer who appeared on the 2017 season of I'm a Celebrity, on which he was best known for 'Strawberry Gate' – where he and Iain Lee ate treats won in a Dingo Dollar challenge behind his campmates' back.

"I don't regret one bit what I did," he said. "I was starving at the time and it was fun and boisterous! It caused a lot of commotion in camp, but I couldn't believe how big it became in the UK! Still to this day, I get people talking about it and coming over to me with gifts of strawberry bowls."

He started his boxing career at the age of 11 and went on to hold the unified light-welterweight world championships between 2009 and 2012. He also won the Commonwealth lightweight title in 2007.

He retired in 2022 but was banned from professional boxing earlier this month for two years after traces of ostarine were found in his doping test.

Speaking afterwards, he said he had "no idea" how the substance ended up in his system, telling Sky Sports News: "I never took anything which was illegal... I can honestly say that I've always been a clean fighter. I've always been the type of person who's always asked to be drug tested."

Outside of boxing, Khan appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2017, coming in fifth place, and starred in his own BBC Three reality show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

As for his phobias, Khan said that he "let [himself] down" in 2017 with the Bushtucker Trials, adding: "I got scared last time and I want to go in again and come out as the main man – the champion. I am in this to win it."

"It helped me overcome my fear of spiders and snakes," he said. "The spiders looked unreal in Australia but when I came back, everything seemed easier to handle! It made me stronger emotionally too. Being away from your family took its toll and it wasn’t easy but I did it.”

More like this

On entering the jungle for a second time, he said: "I am not going to be a pushover. I came fifth last time but I want to go all the way in South Africa."

What has Amir Khan said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Khan took to Instagram to share his I'm a Celebrity news, writing that viewers will get to see how he deals with "snakes, spiders, heights and the camp mates".

"But this time we in South Africa where the animals are much scarier and dangerous!"

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa launches on ITV1 on Monday 24th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.